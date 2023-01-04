Lithuanian troops (associative image)

News

2023.01.04 17:49

Lithuanian troops off to Turkey for NATO-led mission

B
BNS 2023.01.04 17:49
Lithuanian troops (associative image)
Lithuanian troops (associative image) / E.Blaževič/LRT

Nine Lithuanian troops on Tuesday left for Turkey to take part in the six-month NATO Support to Turkey mission (NS2T) in Adana, the Defence Ministry has said.

The troops from the Grand Hetman Kristupas Radvila Perkūnas Communications and Information Systems Battalion will take part in this mission for the sixth time.

“In 2023, Lithuania will remain an active participant in international efforts to ensure security and stability. We are fulfilling our international commitments and will continue to find optimal solutions in the regions of our operations together with our allies,” said Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

Launched in 2012, the NS2T mission is aimed at protecting southern Turkey from possible missile and chemical attacks from Syria.

A total of around 60 Lithuanian troops are currently deployed abroad as part of international operations and missions under the flags of NATO, the European Union, and the United Nations.

Lithuanian troops are currently taking part in the UN peacekeeping operation in Mali (MINUSMA), the EU Training Missions (EUTM) in Mali, Central African Republic, Mozambique, the EU IRINI and Atalanta operations, as well as the NATO Mission Iraq and the NATO Kosovo Force.

# News# Baltics and the World
