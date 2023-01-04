Russian TV (associative image)

News

2023.01.04 12:06

Russian output still dominates Latvian information space – watchdog

The Russian language still dominates the Latvian information space, according to the country’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP).

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Latvia has banned 121 Russian media channels in the country. However, Russian-language media is still dominant in the country, notes Ivars Āboliņš, chairman of NEPLP.

“A year ago, this Russian domination was even greater,” he told Latvian Radio on Tuesday. “In Latvia, there are 252 retransmitted media, 127 of which are also available in Russian and 42 in Latvian.”

According to LSM, the Latvian public broadcaster, NEPLP has outlined a national strategy for the development of the electronic media industry until 2027. The strategic priorities include the protection of Latvia’s information space by strengthening local content in the official language.

“If we want to compete with foreign content, local content must be created. The only way is to raise money for local content,” Āboliņš said.

Over the past year, a series of Russian TV channels and websites that distribute propaganda or support the war in Ukraine have been banned in Latvia, including the most recent case of TV Dozhd.

