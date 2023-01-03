Pope Benedict XVI

News

2 min. ago

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature

Elderly

News

11 min. ago

No foreseeable plans to raise retirement age in Lithuania – official

Kyiv, Ukraine

News

1 h ago

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggers soul-searching among Russia scholars in West

China (associative image)

News

15 h ago

Lithuania to remain open to tourists from China – adviser

MEP Petras Auštrevičius

News

16 h ago

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Medical abortion

News

16 h ago

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

Migration Department

News

17 h ago

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko

News

18 h ago

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Maxima

News

21 h ago

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

News

23 h ago

Migrants from Cuba, Syria, Iraq sue Lithuania over rights violations

Weather

News

1 d ago

Lithuania records its warmest New Year’s Day ever

Tatiana Felgenhauer

News

1 d ago

‘Not a single person in Vilnius was aggressive when they heard I was from Russia’ – interview with Russian journalist

Washington DC

News

1 d ago

‘Forget your country’ – Lithuanian-Americans recall struggle to keep Washington’s focus on Baltics

Teachers on strike

News

1 d ago

Legal obstacles or cultural attitudes – why Lithuanians don’t strike?

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s 2022 – in pictures

News

2023.01.03 09:28

No foreseeable plans to raise retirement age in Lithuania – official

LRT.lt B
LRT.lt, BNS 2023.01.03 09:28
Elderly
Elderly / E. Blaževič/LRT nuotr.

There are currently no discussions in Lithuania on extending the retirement age, a representative of the Ministry of Social Security and Labour said.

“At the moment, there are neither discussions nor decisions taken to extend it [retirement ager] more than it is being extended now,” Inga Buškutė, head of the ministry’s Pension Group, told LRT RADIO on Tuesday.

She added, however, that international organisations like the OECD and the European Commission are saying postponing retirement will be needed in the future. “When the time comes for discussions, they will be public,” Buškutė said.

In Lithuania, the retirement age is gradually increasing and will reach 65 years in 2026. According to Buškutė, raising it further is not the only solution.

“The retirement age is only one of the measures, certainly not the only one [...]. [Private] retirement saving is a source that slightly eases the burden in the future and helps avoid the extension of the retirement age,” said Buškutė.

The previous government did not intend to raise the retirement age either, although the Bank of Lithuania said in 2018 that the country may need to raise the retirement age in the future to avoid labour shortages.

According to the Central Bank, decisions could be taken within ten years, and in the worst-case scenario, the retirement age could be pushed back by another 7-8 years.

# Economy
Pope Benedict XVI
3 min. ago

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature

Kyiv, Ukraine
6
1 h ago

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggers soul-searching among Russia scholars in West

6
China (associative image)
15 h ago

Lithuania to remain open to tourists from China – adviser

MEP Petras Auštrevičius
16 h ago

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Medical abortion
16 h ago

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

Migration Department
17 h ago

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko
18 h ago

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday
20 h ago

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Maxima
21 h ago

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

updated
European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)
23 h ago

Migrants from Cuba, Syria, Iraq sue Lithuania over rights violations

Maxima
2023.01.02 11:51

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

updated
Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko
2023.01.02 15:00

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)
2023.01.02 10:31

Migrants from Cuba, Syria, Iraq sue Lithuania over rights violations

Medical abortion
2023.01.02 16:42

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

MEP Petras Auštrevičius
2023.01.02 17:23

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Migration Department
2023.01.02 16:15

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday
2023.01.02 13:26

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

China (associative image)
2023.01.02 17:58

Lithuania to remain open to tourists from China – adviser

Kyiv, Ukraine
6
2023.01.03 08:00

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggers soul-searching among Russia scholars in West

6
Pope Benedict XVI
2023.01.03 09:37

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature