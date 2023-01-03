No foreseeable plans to raise retirement age in Lithuania – official

There are currently no discussions in Lithuania on extending the retirement age, a representative of the Ministry of Social Security and Labour said.

“At the moment, there are neither discussions nor decisions taken to extend it [retirement ager] more than it is being extended now,” Inga Buškutė, head of the ministry’s Pension Group, told LRT RADIO on Tuesday.

She added, however, that international organisations like the OECD and the European Commission are saying postponing retirement will be needed in the future. “When the time comes for discussions, they will be public,” Buškutė said.

In Lithuania, the retirement age is gradually increasing and will reach 65 years in 2026. According to Buškutė, raising it further is not the only solution.

“The retirement age is only one of the measures, certainly not the only one [...]. [Private] retirement saving is a source that slightly eases the burden in the future and helps avoid the extension of the retirement age,” said Buškutė.

The previous government did not intend to raise the retirement age either, although the Bank of Lithuania said in 2018 that the country may need to raise the retirement age in the future to avoid labour shortages.

According to the Central Bank, decisions could be taken within ten years, and in the worst-case scenario, the retirement age could be pushed back by another 7-8 years.