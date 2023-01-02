Lithuania to remain open to tourists from China – adviser

Lithuania has no plans to follow in the footsteps of other countries and will remain open to tourists from China, Tomas Bagdonas, an adviser to the Lithuanian health minister, has said.

“There are no plans to introduce additional checks for arrivals from China,” he told BNS on Monday.

A dozen countries have recently imposed new travel rules for tourists from China as the world’s most populous country has seen an increase in Covid-19 infections following the easing of strict restrictions.

“Lithuania follows the recommendations of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization, stating that the strains circulating in China are known to the EU population, the European health system is prepared, and the EU citizens have high immunisation and vaccination rates,” Bagdonas said.

Nevertheless, the Health Ministry says the situation may change if these organisations issued new recommendations.