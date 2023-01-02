Lithuania to remain open to tourists from China – adviser

China (associative image)

MEP Petras Auštrevičius

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Medical abortion

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

Migration Department

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Maxima

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

Migrants from Cuba, Syria, Iraq sue Lithuania over rights violations

Weather

Lithuania records its warmest New Year’s Day ever

Tatiana Felgenhauer

‘Not a single person in Vilnius was aggressive when they heard I was from Russia’ – interview with Russian journalist

Washington DC

‘Forget your country’ – Lithuanian-Americans recall struggle to keep Washington’s focus on Baltics

Teachers on strike

Legal obstacles or cultural attitudes – why Lithuanians don’t strike?

Lithuania’s 2022 – in pictures

A rally in solidarity with Ukraine following the full-scale Russian invasion.

A year of anxiety. Lithuania's 2022 – key events

Podil area of Kyiv. Through the windows of darkened apartment blocks, candles flicker in the darkness.

Along the dark streets of Kyiv – in pictures

Public transport

Vilnius residents and guests to enjoy free public transport on New Year

2023.01.02 17:58

BNS 2023.01.02 17:58
China (associative image)
China (associative image) / AP

Lithuania has no plans to follow in the footsteps of other countries and will remain open to tourists from China,  Tomas Bagdonas, an adviser to the Lithuanian health minister, has said.

“There are no plans to introduce additional checks for arrivals from China,” he told BNS on Monday.

A dozen countries have recently imposed new travel rules for tourists from China as the world’s most populous country has seen an increase in Covid-19 infections following the easing of strict restrictions.

“Lithuania follows the recommendations of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization, stating that the strains circulating in China are known to the EU population, the European health system is prepared, and the EU citizens have high immunisation and vaccination rates,” Bagdonas said.

Nevertheless, the Health Ministry says the situation may change if these organisations issued new recommendations.

# News# Baltics and China
