Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

Over 100 Maxima stores in Lithuania are closed on Monday morning due to technical issues.

The stores are closed due to configuration changes in the cash register system, according to Julija Vasiljevienė, head of the Process and Quality Management Department at the supermarket chain.

“Some stores are currently closed due to technical difficulties related to the configuration changes of the cash register system,” she told LRT.lt.

She noted that more than 140 Maxima stores with self-checkouts are currently open across Lithuania.

“Maxima operates a total of 251 stores. More than 100 outlets are currently closed,” Vasiljevienė said.

“We apologise to our customers for the temporary inconvenience. We’re doing our best to restore the system as soon as possible. The problem has been identified and is being resolved. We hope that all Maxima stores will be back to normal soon,” she added.

You can check which Maximas stores are currently open here.