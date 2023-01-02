Maxima

56 min. ago

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

2 h ago

Migrants from Cuba, Syria, Iraq sue Lithuania over rights violations

Weather

3 h ago

Lithuania records its warmest New Year’s Day ever

Tatiana Felgenhauer

4 h ago

‘Not a single person in Vilnius was aggressive when they heard I was from Russia’ – interview with Russian journalist

Washington DC

22 h ago

‘Forget your country’ – Lithuanian-Americans recall struggle to keep Washington’s focus on Baltics

Teachers on strike

1 d ago

Legal obstacles or cultural attitudes – why Lithuanians don’t strike?

1 d ago

Lithuania’s 2022 – in pictures

A rally in solidarity with Ukraine following the full-scale Russian invasion.

2 d ago

A year of anxiety. Lithuania's 2022 – key events

Podil area of Kyiv. Through the windows of darkened apartment blocks, candles flicker in the darkness.

2 d ago

Along the dark streets of Kyiv – in pictures

Public transport

2 d ago

Vilnius residents and guests to enjoy free public transport on New Year

Gitanas Nausėda

2 d ago

Lithuanian president opposes cannabis decriminalisation

Congress of the Communist Party of China

3 d ago

Baltic-China relations at one of the lowest points, study finds

Union of Democrats “For Lithuania”

3 d ago

Union of Democrats 'For Lithuania' top country’s party rankings

Lithuaniand Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas in France

3 d ago

Lithuania to acquire new-generation French howitzers

Domestic violence (associative image)

3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Abuse on Christmas

European Central Bank

3 d ago

Eurozone may follow inflation path of Baltics – Lithuanian central banker

2023.01.02 11:51

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

Jonas Deveikis, LRT.lt
Jonas Deveikis, LRT.lt 2023.01.02 11:51
Maxima
Maxima / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Over 100 Maxima stores in Lithuania are closed on Monday morning due to technical issues.

The stores are closed due to configuration changes in the cash register system, according to Julija Vasiljevienė, head of the Process and Quality Management Department at the supermarket chain.

“Some stores are currently closed due to technical difficulties related to the configuration changes of the cash register system,” she told LRT.lt.

She noted that more than 140 Maxima stores with self-checkouts are currently open across Lithuania.

“Maxima operates a total of 251 stores. More than 100 outlets are currently closed,” Vasiljevienė said.

“We apologise to our customers for the temporary inconvenience. We’re doing our best to restore the system as soon as possible. The problem has been identified and is being resolved. We hope that all Maxima stores will be back to normal soon,” she added.

You can check which Maximas stores are currently open here.

