41 min. ago

Eurozone may follow inflation path of Baltics – Lithuanian central banker

Collector coin dedicated to Ukraine

News

58 min. ago

Lithuanian central bank’s collector coin raises €307,000 for Ukraine

Crisis management (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuania to establish National Crisis Management Centre

Domestic violence (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Christmas weekend in Lithuania marked by 150 reports of children’s rights violations

Inflation (associative image)

News

5 h ago

December inflation at 20% in Lithuania

Goda Veličkaitė

News

6 h ago

Letter to Putin: Lithuanian teenager designs Christmas cards to call for end of Ukraine war

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

6 h ago

Lithuanian defence minister to discuss howitzer procurement in France

Russian roubles (associative image)

News

21 h ago

€87m of Russian, Belarusian companies’ funds frozen in Lithuania

Moscow

News

23 h ago

Russia expels employee of Lithuanian embassy in Moscow

Agnė Jagelavičiūtė

News

1 d ago

Prominent Lithuanian influencer Agnė Jagelavičiūtė passes away at 42

Gitanas Nausėda

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president critical about German brigade debate: ‘We shot ourselves in the foot’

People believe things are getting worse in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Things are getting worse, believe 9 out of 10 Lithuanians

Kaunas Clinics

News

1 d ago

Injury of 2-year-old on Christmas day shocks Lithuania

Orthodox church (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine war, to move away from Moscow

Lithuanian troops

News

1 d ago

Lithuania mulls forming army division – minister

Žygimantas Matekonis.

News

1 d ago

‘We didn’t fire our guns once’ – interview with injured Lithuanian fighter in Ukraine

Inflation in the eurozone has not peaked yet and may follow the trajectory seen in the Baltic states where consumer price rises have been in excess of 20 percent, Gediminas Šimkus, Lithuanian central bank chief, has told the Financial Times.

“When I look at the inflationary pressures in the euro area, it resembles what we experienced in Lithuania six months ago,” Šimkus is quoted. “[P]eak of headline inflation in the euro is probably just around the corner.”

The Lithuanian central banker also told the publication that even if energy costs in Europe stopped growing, their effects on other prices might persist.

“I think the pass-through of these energy impulses into final goods and services is still to be seen,” he said. “That is exactly what worries me.”

Gediminas Šimkus
Gediminas Šimkus / E. Blaževič/LRT

Meanwhile, Šimkus’ Latvian counterpart Mārtiņš Kazāks believes that the rapid rise in eurozone inflation “is not a passing shock” but rather “a permanent shift, which requires structural solutions”, including an ambitious EU energy strategy.

“If we are unable to ensure that our economies get access to affordable energy, we will start losing companies that are energy intensive and they will relocate and that will have consequences in terms of unemployment and lower growth,” Kazāks told the Financial Times.

European Central Bank
Gediminas Šimkus
# Economy# Baltics and the EU
