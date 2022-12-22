Lithuanian troops (associative image)

Lithuania to send more troops to NATO Response Force

Lithuania bans possession of guns by Russian, Belarusian nationals

Lithuanian, German leaders should clarify agreement on brigade deployment – minister

Russia appeasement policy creeping into EU, says Lithuanian president

Vilnius public transport drivers end strike

German army chief visiting Lithuania

Rocket systems, air defences, kamikaze drones – Lithuania’s spectacular new military purchases

Vilnius greenlights opening Lithuanian school in Poland

Lithuanian Football Federation approves new statutes with impeccable reputation clause

Lithuania extends relocation of Ukrainians of Lithuanian descent

Most Lithuanians feel hit by energy prices – Eurobarometer

Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

Lithuanian MPs look into Facebook blocking pro-Ukraine posts

Lithuania to close Kybartai migrant facility

Lithuanian cities to switch off Christmas lights in solidarity with Ukraine

China blocks EU’s efforts to form WTO panel over Lithuania sanctions

2022.12.22 15:11

Lithuania to send more troops to NATO Response Force

BNS 2022.12.22 15:11
Lithuanian troops (associative image)
Lithuanian troops (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian parliament has increased the number of troops assigned to the NATO Response Force and serving within EU military headquarters.

Under the Seimas resolution, up to 338 Lithuanian troops and civilian employees working for the national defence system will be sent to take part in international operations in 2023.

It also allows sending up to 139 Lithuanian troops and civilian staff to participate in international operations where NATO or the EU Council decided to partake.

This year, the total number of troops in both cases amounted to 432.

Moreover, the number of troops and civilians assigned to the Joint Expeditionary Force to participate in international operations in the territories of NATO and EU member states was also increased to 160 from the existing 142.

The number of Lithuanian troops participating in international operations is approved by the parliament on the president’s recommendation.

