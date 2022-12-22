Lithuania to send more troops to NATO Response Force

The Lithuanian parliament has increased the number of troops assigned to the NATO Response Force and serving within EU military headquarters.

Under the Seimas resolution, up to 338 Lithuanian troops and civilian employees working for the national defence system will be sent to take part in international operations in 2023.

It also allows sending up to 139 Lithuanian troops and civilian staff to participate in international operations where NATO or the EU Council decided to partake.

This year, the total number of troops in both cases amounted to 432.

Moreover, the number of troops and civilians assigned to the Joint Expeditionary Force to participate in international operations in the territories of NATO and EU member states was also increased to 160 from the existing 142.

The number of Lithuanian troops participating in international operations is approved by the parliament on the president’s recommendation.