Lithuanian, German leaders should refine agreement on brigade deployment – minister

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called on Lithuanian and German leaders to refine the agreement on the deployment of a German brigade in the country.

According to him, Vilnius and Berlin differ in their understanding of the brigade’s operation in Lithuania.

“Perhaps those people should go back to the agreement and repeat that Lithuania signed an agreement for a [full] brigade [deployed] in Lithuania,” Landsbergis told reporters in the Seimas on Thursday.

“All of us in Lithuania understand it this way, and we just want to formalise that fact. But this has to be done by the people who signed that agreement,” he added.

In June, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a joint communiqué stating that “in addition to the current and reinforced enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group already in place, Germany is ready to lead a robust and combat-ready brigade in Lithuania dedicated to deter and defend against Russian aggression”.

Gabrielius Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Vilnius wants a full rotational German brigade to be permanently deployed in Lithuania. Berlin officials, however, have said numerous times that part of the brigade would be deployed in Lithuania and the rest would stay in Germany.

Germany has so far only deployed the planned brigade’s forward command element to Lithuania.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in an interview with the delfi.lt news website on Wednesday that the text of his agreement with the German chancellor was “clear enough”.

“We sometimes create problems for ourselves simply by interpreting and discussing things in our own way. The text is clear enough – Germany is trying to increase its military support here in Lithuania to the brigade level,” he said.

Earlier this week, German ambassador to Lithuania Matthias Sonn called the debate about the brigade ‘corrosive’, adding that public dissatisfaction would not lead to the deployment of any additional troops to Lithuania.

Landsbergis said that he was surprised by such statements as “it is not common for ambassadors to assess a country’s internal processes”.