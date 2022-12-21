Lithuanian Football Federation approves new statutes with impeccable reputation clause

The Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) held an extraordinary conference in Kaunas on Wednesday and approved changes to its existing statutes, including the criterion of an impeccable reputation for members of its managing bodies.

The new statutes were passed with 83 delegates voting in favour and two abstaining. They stipulate that the LFF president, members of the Executive Committee, and the chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, and members of the LFF’s independent committees cannot be previously found guilty of a “criminal offence”.

The LFF drafted the new statutes after the Lithuanian parliament threatened to introduce the direct management of the federation.

Representatives of UEFA and FIFA earlier warned that such a decision would lead to the suspension of the national team and clubs from international tournaments.

Previous LFF statutes allowed individuals convicted of minor or less severe crimes to be elected to its governing bodies, provided their convictions have expired. Three individuals with past convictions are currently sitting on the LFF Executive Committee after Arūnas Pukelis, a businessman with links to the criminal world, resigned last week.