Suwałki, Poland

News

24 min. ago

Vilnius greenlights opening Lithuanian school in Poland

LFF's extraordinary conference in Kaunas

News

30 min. ago

Lithuanian Football Federation approves new statutes with impeccable reputation clause

Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags

News

1 h ago

Lithuania extends relocation of Ukrainians of Lithuanian descent

Electricity

News

2 h ago

Most Lithuanians feel hit by energy prices – Eurobarometer

Slippery streets

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

Facebook

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian MPs look into Facebook blocking pro-Ukraine posts

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

News

5 h ago

Lithuania to close Kybartai migrant facility

Christmas in Vilnius

News

6 h ago

Lithuanian cities to switch off Christmas lights in solidarity with Ukraine

China's embassy in Vilnius

News

7 h ago

China blocks EU’s efforts to form WTO panel over Lithuania sanctions

The mural of Ales Bialiatski

News

8 h ago

Portrait of imprisoned Belarusian activist appears opposite Minsk embassy in Vilnius

Timber (associative image)

News

9 h ago

Lithuanian businessman-politician sells timber of dubious origin, possibly breaking Belarus sanctions – media

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys

News

9 h ago

Lithuanian military chief hails HIMARS contract as ‘new page in cooperation’ with US

Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, November 2022.

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian, Polish presidents’ visit to Šiauliai air base cancelled

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian troops stop patrolling Belarusian border

Electricity (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania, Sweden should agree on energy producers’ excess profits without EC help – adviser

Vilnius (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Population of Russians, Poles shrinks in Lithuania

News

2022.12.21 17:00

Lithuanian Football Federation approves new statutes with impeccable reputation clause

B
BNS 2022.12.21 17:00
LFF's extraordinary conference in Kaunas
LFF's extraordinary conference in Kaunas / E. Blaževič/LRT

The Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) held an extraordinary conference in Kaunas on Wednesday and approved changes to its existing statutes, including the criterion of an impeccable reputation for members of its managing bodies.

The new statutes were passed with 83 delegates voting in favour and two abstaining. They stipulate that the LFF president, members of the Executive Committee, and the chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, and members of the LFF’s independent committees cannot be previously found guilty of a “criminal offence”.

The LFF drafted the new statutes after the Lithuanian parliament threatened to introduce the direct management of the federation.

Representatives of UEFA and FIFA earlier warned that such a decision would lead to the suspension of the national team and clubs from international tournaments.

Previous LFF statutes allowed individuals convicted of minor or less severe crimes to be elected to its governing bodies, provided their convictions have expired. Three individuals with past convictions are currently sitting on the LFF Executive Committee after Arūnas Pukelis, a businessman with links to the criminal world, resigned last week.

# News# Sports
Suwałki, Poland
24 min. ago

Vilnius greenlights opening Lithuanian school in Poland

Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags
1 h ago

Lithuania extends relocation of Ukrainians of Lithuanian descent

Electricity
2 h ago

Most Lithuanians feel hit by energy prices – Eurobarometer

Slippery streets
4 h ago

Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

Facebook
5 h ago

Lithuanian MPs look into Facebook blocking pro-Ukraine posts

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre
5 h ago

Lithuania to close Kybartai migrant facility

Christmas in Vilnius
6 h ago

Lithuanian cities to switch off Christmas lights in solidarity with Ukraine

China's embassy in Vilnius
7 h ago

China blocks EU’s efforts to form WTO panel over Lithuania sanctions

The mural of Ales Bialiatski
8 h ago

Portrait of imprisoned Belarusian activist appears opposite Minsk embassy in Vilnius

Timber (associative image)
9 h ago

Lithuanian businessman-politician sells timber of dubious origin, possibly breaking Belarus sanctions – media

Christmas in Vilnius
2022.12.21 10:46

Lithuanian cities to switch off Christmas lights in solidarity with Ukraine

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys
5
2022.12.21 08:10

Lithuanian military chief hails HIMARS contract as ‘new page in cooperation’ with US

5
China's embassy in Vilnius
2022.12.21 09:35

China blocks EU’s efforts to form WTO panel over Lithuania sanctions

Timber (associative image)
2022.12.21 08:24

Lithuanian businessman-politician sells timber of dubious origin, possibly breaking Belarus sanctions – media

Slippery streets
2022.12.21 13:25

Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

The mural of Ales Bialiatski
2022.12.21 08:37

Portrait of imprisoned Belarusian activist appears opposite Minsk embassy in Vilnius

Facebook
2022.12.21 12:11

Lithuanian MPs look into Facebook blocking pro-Ukraine posts

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre
2022.12.21 11:52

Lithuania to close Kybartai migrant facility

Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags
2022.12.21 15:34

Lithuania extends relocation of Ukrainians of Lithuanian descent

Electricity
2022.12.21 14:59

Most Lithuanians feel hit by energy prices – Eurobarometer