News

2022.12.24 12:00

Lithuania’s liberals take aim at Labour Day – again

Kristina Jackūnaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt
Kristina Jackūnaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.12.24 12:00
Labour Day event in Vilnius
Labour Day event in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Liberal MPs have registered a proposal to remove Labour Day from the list of public holidays, adding instead an extra day to the annual paid leave. Trade unions object and call the initiative disrespectful to workers.

Before the pandemic, trade unions used to organise annual marches on May 1 to mark International Labour Day. A group of liberal MPs have registered a bill to remove May Day from the list of public holidays.

“Many people, especially older ones, associate it with the Soviet era. Probably just one party commemorates this day, while everyone else just has a day off and does other things,” says MP Andrius Bagdonas, a member of the Liberal Movement group.

The Social Democrats, who usually take part in May Day marches organised by trade unions, demanded that the proposal be removed from the agenda on Tuesday, which they did.

“This holiday came from America, the Russian revolutionaries then took it over, so to speak, as did other leftists. It started in the West – [to draw attention to] exploitation, very long working week,” commented Social Democratic MP Algirdas Sysas.

In exchange for removing Labour Day from the list of public holidays, the liberals propose adding an extra day to the paid annual leave.

Andrius Bagdonas
Andrius Bagdonas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Bagdonas insists people should be able to decide how and when to use the extra day off: “Would they prefer to take one day off on May 1 or would they like to go to the seaside with their children [in summer]?”

Some conservatives, who are in a ruling coalition with the liberals, agree. “There should be more flexibility for workers to choose which days to celebrate, including Labour Day,” says conservative MP Justas Džiugelis, a member of the Committee on Social Affairs and Labour.

He adds that the issue should be discussed by the tripartite council, a body representing employers, trade unions, and the government.

Trade unions, however, call the ruling party’s position a false concern for workers.

“I am ashamed of such members of the parliament who give with one hand and take away with the other,” says Inga Ruginienė, president of the Confederation of Trade Unions. “Workers will have worse working conditions because if they have one public holiday, they can expect either a day off or double pay for working. Meanwhile, an added day of leave is paid at the average rate.”

A rally in 2020 calling not to remove Labour Day as a public holiday
A rally in 2020 calling not to remove Labour Day as a public holiday / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Employers are not enthusiastic about the proposal to add one day of annual leave either. They would prefer changing it for another holiday, such as January 13, when Lithuania commemorates the unsuccessful attempt by the Soviet army to crush its independence aspirations in 1991.

“It would make more sense emotionally, politically, and historically to abolish May 1 and make January 13 a public holiday. Because on January 13, people go to bonfires, people celebrate, and there are events,” says Danas Arlauskas, president of the Confederation of Employers.

International Labour Day has had a volatile history in Lithuania, its ups and downs closely tied to governing powers. It was celebrated between 1919-1929 but was abolished under the nationalist government of President Antanas Smetona. Labour Day was revived under Soviet rule when it was a pompous celebration with mandated parades.

The holiday was once again abolished after Lithuania became independent. Subsequently, its fortunes depended on which party was in government. Labour Day was reinstated as a public holiday by a social democratic government in 1996 and removed the next year by a conservative government. In 2001, the social democrats brought it back once again. Since then, there have been numerous initiatives to remove Labour Day as a public holiday or replace it with something else.

