Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

The workload of traumatologists in Lithuania has increased this week due to the slippery streets and pavements. On Tuesday, more than 500 people were admitted to hospitals for injuries in two major Lithuanian cities.

According to Saulius Tvirbutas, a representative of Kaunas Clinics, the number of patients admitted for injuries almost doubled on Tuesday compared to regular days.

“Yesterday, 214 patients were admitted. Most of them were people of working age who were unable to get to their workplaces. Also, 38 people were admitted to the hospital for inpatient treatment. These patients needed surgeries for various fractures,” Tvirbutas said.

During the previous day, 283 patients were admitted to the Emergency Department of the Republican Vilnius University Hospital (RVUL), 125 of whom needed trauma care.

“This number is not much higher than our standard daily average (100-120 patients), but it was characterised by more serious cases,” Asta Bagdonavičienė, Senior Communications Specialist at RVUL, told LRT.lt

“As many as 19 patients had to be hospitalised due to various fractures of the bones that required surgical treatment. This is almost twice as many patients as usual,” she added.

According to her, rain turns pavements into “ice-skating rinks”, and as it is forecast to continue, “the growing demand for hospitalisation of patients with traumas threatens to overcrowd the wards and create a shortage of places in the Orthopaedics and Traumatology Centre”.