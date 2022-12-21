Slippery streets

40 min. ago

Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

1 h ago

Lithuanian MPs look into Facebook blocking pro-Ukraine posts

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

2 h ago

Lithuania to close Kybartai migrant facility

Christmas in Vilnius

3 h ago

Lithuanian cities to switch off Christmas lights in solidarity with Ukraine

China's embassy in Vilnius

4 h ago

China blocks EU’s efforts to form WTO panel over Lithuania sanctions

The mural of Ales Bialiatski

5 h ago

Portrait of imprisoned Belarusian activist appears opposite Minsk embassy in Vilnius

Timber (associative image)

5 h ago

Lithuanian businessman-politician sells timber of dubious origin, possibly breaking Belarus sanctions – media

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys

5 h ago

Lithuanian military chief hails HIMARS contract as ‘new page in cooperation’ with US

Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, November 2022.

20 h ago

Lithuanian, Polish presidents’ visit to Šiauliai air base cancelled

Lithuania-Belarus border

21 h ago

Lithuanian troops stop patrolling Belarusian border

Electricity (associative image)

21 h ago

Lithuania, Sweden should agree on energy producers’ excess profits without EC help – adviser

Vilnius (associative image)

22 h ago

Population of Russians, Poles shrinks in Lithuania

Photos of Jewish residents of Vilnius on a building wall

1 d ago

Lithuania to compensate expropriated Jewish private property

Ingrida Šimonytė

1 d ago

Lithuanian PM hopes planning work will replace German brigade debate

Traffic in Vilnius

1 d ago

Sudden changes in weather conditions wreak havoc on Lithuanian roads

Lithuanian Jews celebrate Hanukkah

1 d ago

Lithuanian Jewish Community lits Hanukkah candle

2022.12.21 13:25

Lithuanian hospitals fill up as freezing rain leads to traumas

LRT.lt, BNS 2022.12.21 13:25
Slippery streets
Slippery streets / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The workload of traumatologists in Lithuania has increased this week due to the slippery streets and pavements. On Tuesday, more than 500 people were admitted to hospitals for injuries in two major Lithuanian cities.

According to Saulius Tvirbutas, a representative of Kaunas Clinics, the number of patients admitted for injuries almost doubled on Tuesday compared to regular days.

“Yesterday, 214 patients were admitted. Most of them were people of working age who were unable to get to their workplaces. Also, 38 people were admitted to the hospital for inpatient treatment. These patients needed surgeries for various fractures,” Tvirbutas said.

During the previous day, 283 patients were admitted to the Emergency Department of the Republican Vilnius University Hospital (RVUL), 125 of whom needed trauma care.

“This number is not much higher than our standard daily average (100-120 patients), but it was characterised by more serious cases,” Asta Bagdonavičienė, Senior Communications Specialist at RVUL, told LRT.lt

“As many as 19 patients had to be hospitalised due to various fractures of the bones that required surgical treatment. This is almost twice as many patients as usual,” she added.

According to her, rain turns pavements into “ice-skating rinks”, and as it is forecast to continue, “the growing demand for hospitalisation of patients with traumas threatens to overcrowd the wards and create a shortage of places in the Orthopaedics and Traumatology Centre”.

