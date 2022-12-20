Traffic in Vilnius

23 min. ago

Sudden changes in weather conditions wreak havoc on Lithuanian roads

Lithuanian Jews celebrate Hanukkah

1 h ago

Lithuanian Jewish Community lits Hanukkah candle

Switchblade drone

2 h ago

Lithuania will be ‘first in the world’ to acquire Switchblade drones, says defence minister

3 h ago

A look at Ukraine’s Donbas frontline. ‘If we tell our families about our losses, they will panic’

Flu (associative image)

18 h ago

Lithuania reports two flu deaths as infections double

Gitanas Nausėda at JEF summit in Riga

18 h ago

Russia ‘not losing its sting’ despite losses in Ukraine – Lithuanian president

UP Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at JEF summit in Riga

19 h ago

Lithuanian president holds first meeting with UK’s Sunak

Žalgirio Arena in Kaunas

20 h ago

Kaunas to host EuroLeague Final Four

German Ambassador Matthias Sonn

21 h ago

Ambassador slams Lithuania’s ‘corrosive’ debate on German brigade deployment

Vaidas Vyšniauskas

23 h ago

Lithuanian opera singer causes outrage by performing in Minsk

Train at Vilnius Railway Station

23 h ago

Ukrainians to continue enjoy free public transport in Lithuania’s main cities next year

Gabrielius Landsbergis

1 d ago

Lithuania won’t apply exemptions in latest Russia sanctions package – FM

Migrants in Lithuania

1 d ago

Lithuania is now a country of immigration – IOM

Vladimir Putin on a screen

1 d ago

Lithuania builds new strategy to fight Russian disinformation

Christmas in Vilnius

1 d ago

Christmas on the streets of Vilnius – photos

Self-employment (associative image)

2 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. How to start self-employment

2022.12.20 11:22

Sudden changes in weather conditions wreak havoc on Lithuanian roads

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.12.20 11:22
Traffic in Vilnius / I. Gelūnas/BNS

After a week of heavy snow and cold, sudden changes in weather conditions wreak havoc on the roads in Lithuania. Officials warn people to work from home and avoid unnecessary trips.

On Tuesday morning, rain, slush, and icy roads are making traffic conditions in Lithuania difficult, causing traffic jams and accidents, warn road officials.

According to the 9:00 data, the most difficult traffic conditions are in western, north-western, south-western, and central Lithuania due to icy roads.

Drivers in Vilnius have also been sharing information about the difficult driving conditions in different parts of the city since early morning. According to the traffic monitoring system of JUDU, the Vilnius transport administrator, traffic jams have been forming since early morning all over the city.

Traffic in Vilnius / I. Gelūnas/BNS

The Vilnius municipal company Grinda is urging people to avoid unnecessary trips on Tuesday.

“If you have the opportunity to work or study remotely, take advantage of it. We urge cyclists and pedestrians to carefully monitor the situation on the roads and drivers to drive at a safe speed,” it said.

According to Grinda, it is clearing the roads of ice and gritting them with a mixture of salt and sand.

Lithuanian Jews celebrate Hanukkah
1 h ago

Lithuanian Jewish Community lits Hanukkah candle

Switchblade drone
2 h ago

Lithuania will be ‘first in the world’ to acquire Switchblade drones, says defence minister

3 h ago

A look at Ukraine’s Donbas frontline. ‘If we tell our families about our losses, they will panic’

Flu (associative image)
18 h ago

Lithuania reports two flu deaths as infections double

Gitanas Nausėda at JEF summit in Riga
19 h ago

Russia ‘not losing its sting’ despite losses in Ukraine – Lithuanian president

UP Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at JEF summit in Riga
19 h ago

Lithuanian president holds first meeting with UK’s Sunak

Žalgirio Arena in Kaunas
20 h ago

Kaunas to host EuroLeague Final Four

German Ambassador Matthias Sonn
21 h ago

Ambassador slams Lithuania’s ‘corrosive’ debate on German brigade deployment

Vaidas Vyšniauskas
23 h ago

Lithuanian opera singer causes outrage by performing in Minsk

Train at Vilnius Railway Station
23 h ago

Ukrainians to continue enjoy free public transport in Lithuania’s main cities next year

