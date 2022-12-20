Sudden changes in weather conditions wreak havoc on Lithuanian roads

After a week of heavy snow and cold, sudden changes in weather conditions wreak havoc on the roads in Lithuania. Officials warn people to work from home and avoid unnecessary trips.

On Tuesday morning, rain, slush, and icy roads are making traffic conditions in Lithuania difficult, causing traffic jams and accidents, warn road officials.

According to the 9:00 data, the most difficult traffic conditions are in western, north-western, south-western, and central Lithuania due to icy roads.

Drivers in Vilnius have also been sharing information about the difficult driving conditions in different parts of the city since early morning. According to the traffic monitoring system of JUDU, the Vilnius transport administrator, traffic jams have been forming since early morning all over the city.

Traffic in Vilnius / I. Gelūnas/BNS

The Vilnius municipal company Grinda is urging people to avoid unnecessary trips on Tuesday.

“If you have the opportunity to work or study remotely, take advantage of it. We urge cyclists and pedestrians to carefully monitor the situation on the roads and drivers to drive at a safe speed,” it said.

According to Grinda, it is clearing the roads of ice and gritting them with a mixture of salt and sand.