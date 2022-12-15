Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2022.12.15 09:56

Kvedaravičius’ fiancée says her name removed from Mariupol 2 credits

AS
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2022.12.15 09:56
Mariupol 2
Mariupol 2 / Screengrab

Hanna Bilobrova, the fiancée of the Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was killed in the war in Ukraine, has said her name was removed from the credits of Mariupol 2.

Mariupol 2 is a second documentary movie about Mariupol by Kvedaravičius, shot during the siege of the city by the Russian army. Kvedaravičius was murdered while making the film.

Bilobrova says she worked on the film in Ukraine together with her fiancée. She was also involved in the editing process after bringing the footage back to Lithuania.

In a Facebook post, Bilobrova said she was mentioned as the film’s co-director when the documentary premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. But her name was later “taken off of the credits”.

“When I asked producers to sign the co-director contract [...], producers neglected my request to put my name beside Mantas,” she wrote on Wednesday.

In her words, producers also changed her position from a co-director to an assistant to the director.

Over the weekend, Mariupol 2 won a European Film Award as the best documentary of 2022. The award was accepted by Kvedaravičius’ daughter Tėja Kvedaravičiūtė.

Bilobrova also attended the award ceremony in Reykjavik but says her name was not mentioned.

“This disgraceful act of ignorance and disrespect was just too horrible to bare and remain silent,” the director said.

Uljana Kim production company, which produced the film, told BNS it would provide its comment over the coming days.

Hanna Bilobrova (middle)
Hanna Bilobrova (middle) / AP

Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys said Mariupol 2 would not have been made without Bilobrova, as she was the one who brought both the footage and Kvedaravičius’ body to Lithuania after he was killed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to the Lithuanian Film Centre, the funding application was submitted by Uljana Kim, and it listed Kvedaravičius as the film’s director, scriptwriter, and cinematographer, while “no other co-directors were mentioned”.

Mariupol 2
Hanna Bilobrova (middle)
Mariupolis 2
Mariupol 2
Mantas Kvedaravičius
# Society
