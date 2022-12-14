Lithuanian government approves electricity, gas price subsidies for households

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government approved electricity and natural gas price subsidies for household consumers in the first half of 2023.

The scheme provides for covering up to 28.5 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity and 99 cents per cubic meter of gas, up from 9 cents and 54 cents, respectively.

The threshold below which the cost of electricity will not be subsidised was also set at 28 cents per kWh, the Energy Ministry said.

Depending on consumption, subsidising energy bills for households may cost the state an estimated 530 million euros in the first half of 2023. This includes over 330 million euros for electricity and almost 198 million euros for natural gas.

The government’s 2023 budget earmarks 812 million euros for gas and electricity price subsidies for households. Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė has said, however, that the actual amount is likely to be lower, at around 714 million euros.