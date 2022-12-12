Lithuanian Red Cross collects over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine

Lithuanian Red Cross collects over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine

News

2022.12.12 12:42

Lithuanian Red Cross collects over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine

Paulius Perminas, BNS 2022.12.12 12:42
Lithuanian Red Cross collects over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

The Lithuanian Red Cross collected over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine across the country over the weekend.

“The Lithuanian Red Cross collected 2,560 sleeping bags on Sunday, significantly more than on Saturday, the first day of the campaign,” Luka Lesauskaitė, a representative of the organisation, told BNS on Sunday. “In total, we collected 3,861 over the two days.”

The Lithuanian organisation launched the campaign after the Ukrainian Red Cross asked for 75,000 sleeping bags, which are in very short supply in the country where almost 12 million people have no electricity amid freezing winter temperatures.

“Although the Ukrainian Red Cross’s request we received was for 75,000 sleeping bags, we are pleased that our people donated 3,861 sleeping bags over two days,” said Lesauskaitė.

Lithuanian Red Cross collects over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

“Today, despite the snowfall and poor weather conditions, people were actively donating, sharing smiles and thanking the volunteers,” she said.

The donated sleeping bags are to be shipped this week to the Ukrainian Red Cross, which will then distribute them around the country.

Society# Baltics and the World# Russian invasion of Ukraine
