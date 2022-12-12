Lithuanian court refuses to reopen Belaruskali case

Lithuanian Red Cross collects over 3,800 sleeping bags for Ukraine

RB
Remigijus Bielinskas, BNS 2022.12.12 12:16
Lithuania’s Supreme Administrative Court (LVAT) has issued its final ruling refusing to reopen a case concerning the contract between Belarusian fertiliser producer Belaruskali and Lithuanian Railways (Lietuvos Geležinkeliai, LTG).

Neringa Lukoševičienė, a spokesperson for LVAT, said the court refused to reopen the case last week. The grounds for the decision could not be disclosed due to the non-public hearing of the case.

In June, LVAT concluded that the Lithuanian government’s resolution and the conclusion of the special government panel, stating that the contract ran counter to national security interests, were justified and lawful.

In January, Belaruskali, which is on the US and EU sanction lists, appealed against the Lithuanian government’s decision to order LTG to terminate its long-term contract with the Belarusian fertiliser producer on the transit of its products through Lithuania as of February 1.

The transit of Belaruskali fertilisers through Lithuania continued for almost three months after the US sanctions against the company came into force on December 8, 2021.

LTG Cargo, LTG’s freight subsidiary, used to transport around 11 million tons of Belaruskali fertilisers per year. They were handled in Klaipėda by Birių Krovinių Terminalas (Bulk Cargo Terminal), controlled by businessman Igor Udovickij and Belaruskali.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe
