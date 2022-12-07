EU replaces €125m of grants for Lithuania with loans

The amount of grants available to Lithuania under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is being cut by 125 million euros, but the government will be able to borrow the same amount, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said on Wednesday.

“The grant part of the New Generation Lithuania plan was linked to economic indicators,” the minister told reporters. “As the Lithuanian economy was relatively less affected during the pandemic, the grant part earmarked for Lithuania was reduced after the GDP indicators were revised.”

However, the 125 million euros will be moved to the loan part of the RRF funding for Lithuania, according to the minister.

“Because Lithuania’s economy looked quite positive, the reduced grant part is being transferred to the loan part,” Skaistė said.

It was said earlier that Lithuania would be eligible for up to 3 billion euros in loans and 2.225 billion euros in grants under the RRF.

Last week, Lithuania submitted its request to the European Commission for the first tranche of 565 million euros from the RRF.