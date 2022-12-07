European Union

1 h ago

EU replaces €125m of grants for Lithuania with loans

US troops in Lithuania (associative image)

2 h ago

US to step up military presence in Baltics

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)

4 h ago

Lithuania could accept up to 30,000 new Ukrainian refugees – minister

Drone (associative image)

4 h ago

More unauthorised drones spotted over Lithuanian military sites – Armed Forces

Training of Ukrainian soldiers

6 h ago

Lithuania to step up pace of training Ukrainian troops in 2023

EU and Chinese flags

6 h ago

EU escalates WTO challenges to China, including over Lithuania

Ingrida Šimonytė

7 h ago

Lithuanian PM becomes member of Homeland Union

Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery

7 h ago

Russia slams removal of Soviet sculptures in Vilnius

Dozhd

8 h ago

Lithuania won‘t broadcast Russian TV channel Dozhd after it lost Latvian license

Gitanas Nausėda in Albania

1 d ago

We count on Western Balkans to back EU foreign policy, says Lithuanian president

Mykolas Majauskas

1 d ago

Chairman of Committee on Budget and Finance resigns after no-confidence vote

Rail Baltica

1 d ago

EU to fund up to 85 percent of Rail Baltica as project’s security importance increases

Russia's war in Ukraine

1 d ago

Lithuania’s support to Ukraine totals €660m

Volodymyr Zelensky

1 d ago

Zelensky awarded Lithuania’s 2022 Freedom Prize

Adolfas Šleževičius

1 d ago

Former Lithuanian Prime Minister Adolfas Šleževičius passes away aged 75

Maskvos Kremlius

1 d ago

Talks with Moscow impossible in current situation – Lithuanian adviser

2022.12.07 16:42

EU replaces €125m of grants for Lithuania with loans

VP
Valdas Pryšmantas, BNS 2022.12.07 16:42
European Union
European Union / AP

The amount of grants available to Lithuania under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is being cut by 125 million euros, but the government will be able to borrow the same amount, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said on Wednesday. 

“The grant part of the New Generation Lithuania plan was linked to economic indicators,” the minister told reporters. “As the Lithuanian economy was relatively less affected during the pandemic, the grant part earmarked for Lithuania was reduced after the GDP indicators were revised.”

However, the 125 million euros will be moved to the loan part of the RRF funding for Lithuania, according to the minister.

“Because Lithuania’s economy looked quite positive, the reduced grant part is being transferred to the loan part,” Skaistė said.

It was said earlier that Lithuania would be eligible for up to 3 billion euros in loans and 2.225 billion euros in grants under the RRF.

Last week, Lithuania submitted its request to the European Commission for the first tranche of 565 million euros from the RRF.

European Union
Gintarė Skaistė
# Economy# Baltics and the EU
