Rail Baltica

News

56 min. ago

EU to fund up to 85 percent of Rail Baltica as project’s security importance increases

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s support to Ukraine totals €660m

Volodymyr Zelensky

News

2 h ago

Zelensky awarded Lithuania’s 2022 Freedom Prize

Adolfas Šleževičius

News

2 h ago

Former Lithuanian Prime Minister Adolfas Šleževičius passes away aged 75

Maskvos Kremlius

News

3 h ago

Talks with Moscow impossible in current situation – Lithuanian adviser

Independent Russian TV channel Dozhd

News

4 h ago

Latvia strips independent Russian TV channel Dozhd of its licence

Lithuanian, Polish and Belarusian border

News

6 h ago

New trend: More Belarusians fleeing Lukashenko regime come to Lithuania by river

Svitlana Loboda

News

21 h ago

Ukrainian singer says Lithuania’s moves to blacklist her unfair, to sue concert hall

Russian passport (associative image)

News

22 h ago

Russian applicants for Lithuanian visas will have to answer questions on Ukraine war

Electricity (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian cabinet okays legislation on power consumption cuts, windfall profit tax

Kaunas European Capital of Culture

News

1 d ago

Kaunas European Capital of Culture attracts 1.2m visitors – organisers

The European Parliament

News

1 d ago

Only half of Lithuanian MEPs report their meetings with lobbyists – Transparency International

Theatre director Rimas Tuminas

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian theatre director Tuminas moves to Israel after leaving Moscow

PzH 2000 howitzers

News

1 d ago

Two more howitzers shipped to Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

Christmas trees in Ignalina, Palanga, Kretinga

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian towns and cities light Christmas trees – photos

Trains in Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

Ban on oil shipments to Kaliningrad via Lithuania takes effect

News

2022.12.06 13:20

EU to fund up to 85 percent of Rail Baltica as project’s security importance increases

RB
Remigijus Bielinskas, BNS 2022.12.06 13:20
Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica / BNS

Russia’s war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed Rail Baltica’s function, making this project important not only for the region’s economy but also for its defence, Catherine Trautmann, the European coordinator of the North-Sea Baltic TEN-T Corridor, has said.  

Therefore, the European Commission has decided to finance up to 85 percent of the project’s costs, according to her.

“We need to bring the Baltics and Finland closer to the EU not primarily, but also for military use. Troops and military equipment should be able to travel to the EU swiftly to ensure the defence of the EU and NATO. This point becomes relevant as Finland and Sweden are joining NATO,” Trautmann said at the Rail Baltica Industry Day conference in Riga on Tuesday.

Before the war in Ukraine, Rail Baltica was essentially an economic project that also tackled environmental issues, but now, it has become important to ensure security and peace, she emphasised.

“Now, the situation has changed – geopolitics is a factor. This is obvious to everybody. The Baltic states and Finland must be better connected to the rest of the EU not only for development and prosperity but also for peace and security,” Trautmann said.

Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica / Wikipedia

In her words, the EU has decided to cover up to 85 percent of the railway project’s costs as they have gone up lately.

“This information is relevant to our investors and construction companies because it makes a very safe project,” the coordinator said.

Rail Baltica is among the EU’s priority projects for the trans-European transport network. Last summer, the EC allocated additional 357 million euros in funding for the project. The project was earlier reported to cost around 7 billion euros.

Rail Baltica railway will connect Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. It will include a 392-kilometre section in Lithuania. Passenger trains will be able to travel at the speed of up to 250 kilometres per hour and freight trains at up to 120 kilometres per hour.

Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica
# Economy# Baltics and the EU# Baltics and the World
