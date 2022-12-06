EU to fund up to 85 percent of Rail Baltica as project’s security importance increases

Russia’s war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed Rail Baltica’s function, making this project important not only for the region’s economy but also for its defence, Catherine Trautmann, the European coordinator of the North-Sea Baltic TEN-T Corridor, has said.

Therefore, the European Commission has decided to finance up to 85 percent of the project’s costs, according to her.

“We need to bring the Baltics and Finland closer to the EU not primarily, but also for military use. Troops and military equipment should be able to travel to the EU swiftly to ensure the defence of the EU and NATO. This point becomes relevant as Finland and Sweden are joining NATO,” Trautmann said at the Rail Baltica Industry Day conference in Riga on Tuesday.

Before the war in Ukraine, Rail Baltica was essentially an economic project that also tackled environmental issues, but now, it has become important to ensure security and peace, she emphasised.

“Now, the situation has changed – geopolitics is a factor. This is obvious to everybody. The Baltic states and Finland must be better connected to the rest of the EU not only for development and prosperity but also for peace and security,” Trautmann said.

Rail Baltica / Wikipedia

In her words, the EU has decided to cover up to 85 percent of the railway project’s costs as they have gone up lately.

“This information is relevant to our investors and construction companies because it makes a very safe project,” the coordinator said.

Rail Baltica is among the EU’s priority projects for the trans-European transport network. Last summer, the EC allocated additional 357 million euros in funding for the project. The project was earlier reported to cost around 7 billion euros.

Rail Baltica railway will connect Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. It will include a 392-kilometre section in Lithuania. Passenger trains will be able to travel at the speed of up to 250 kilometres per hour and freight trains at up to 120 kilometres per hour.