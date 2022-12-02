LRT English Newsletter: Financing Financial Times

LRT English Newsletter – December 2, 2022.

One story driving the news this week has been the Financial Times saga. So, Invest Lithuania, the country’s business promotion agency, paid over 56,000 euros for FT to cover Lithuania. The catch? The subsequent stories were not marked as sponsored content (they are labelled as "Special Reports", though). This then sparked a storm of opinions, with the parliamentary opposition blaming the government for spending taxpayer money on PR (which included an interview with the prime minister).

Those defending the investment, in turn, said the critics were ignorant of how the media business works (countries tend to commission coverage not just with FT) and argued that the stories will bring attention, as well as investment, to Lithuania. Additionally, the articles were written without the government’s interference, the advocates point out, dismissing claims of “dictatorial” practices as put forth by one Lithuanian professor.

The whole spiel did provide some awkward retractions, where officials gloated on social media about the attention given to Lithuania by such an influential newspaper, before they found out (or claimed they found out) that it was all paid for.

Although there are many, many more layers to unpick in this controversy (eg the president claiming that merely giving an interview would have been enough to raise awareness of Lithuania), it also sparked a discussion on the line between journalism and PR. Some cynical voices say, however, it merely got some media moguls upset that their share of the pie went elsewhere.



DEFENCE LATEST



Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers made an unannounced visit to Kyiv earlier this week, where Lithuania’s top diplomat Gabrielius Landsbergis called on NATO to hand over tanks to Ukraine. In the opinion of retired US general Ben Hodges, Ukraine may be ready to start pushing for the control of Crimea as early as mid-January.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian chief of defence, Valdemaras Rupšys, went the other direction – to Washington. There, his American counterpart vowed to maintain a persistent presence of US troops in Lithuania.



HOW BAD CAN IT GET



Although inflation-measuring can feel abstract, for some it was clear to see last weekend when Vilnius opened its Christmas market – a glass of mulled wine went for as much as 8 euros.

Inflation is expected to run out of steam, but the prices throughout the country are expected to remain high next year. According to the president, Lithuania has no tools to tackle inflation. For some, this has already meant cutting expenses to save up for the winter. But a third of residents are unable to put any money aside at all.



TEACHING UKRAINE, FORGETTING RUSSIA



Lithuania’s Education and Sports Ministry is organising a series of Ukrainian history lessons, delivered remotely by PhD students for Lithuanian school children in 8-12 grades. This follows earlier suggestions by academics and public figures that one way to move off Russian culture is to embrace regional history – for example, learning Polish and Ukrainian history.

Russian language, however, remains a popular choice for school children in Lithuania. President Gitanas Nausėda, however, said teaching the language is “not a priority”.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– Lithuanian volunteers are not merely training Ukrainians, but are also fighting on the frontlines. Here’s the story about the Lithuanian Legion.

– Lithuania was the first country in NATO history to appoint a woman ambassador – Gintė Damušytė-Damušis. At the time, Lithuania did not realise that it shattered the glass ceiling, the former diplomat says in an interview with LRT.lt.

– A train connecting Vilnius and Warsaw is finally on its way.

– Lithuania’s talks with Sweden, from which it imports a large part of its electricity, on sharing excess profits of electricity producers are still ongoing.

– Aušra, the first Lithuanian-language periodical that was published between 1883-1886, will be reprinted in a brand new edition.

– Lithuania’s strict drug laws were brought into the spotlight this week after a well-known and respected businesswoman was detained for allegedly possessing a small amount of magic mushrooms and cannabis.

– Vilnius Municipality has started removing the statues of Soviet World War Two soldiers from Antakalnis Cemetery.

– And, of course, here are the Christmas trees of Kaunas and Vilnius.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas