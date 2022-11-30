Electricity (associative image)

News

12 min. ago

Lithuania still in talks with Sweden on sharing electricity windfall profits

Edgaras Rinkevičius

News

41 min. ago

Ukraine should be free to hit military targets in Russia, says Latvian FM

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Trade with China will recover eventually, Lithuanian economy minister says

American troops in Lithuania (associative image)

News

2 h ago

US vows persistent presence of American troops in Lithuania, says defence chief in Washington

Russian language class

News

4 h ago

Teaching Russian is not a priority in Lithuania – president

NATO flag

News

6 h ago

NATO should send tanks to Ukraine, says Lithuanian FM

The Financial Times

News

6 h ago

FT publications about Lithuania paid for by government – media

WhatsApp

News

7 h ago

Over 220,000 Lithuanian numbers among leaked WhatsApp data – media

Vilnius Christmas market

News

9 h ago

Hot ice-cream and €8 Glühwein – Vilnius Christmas market returns after pandemic hiatus

Šiauliai

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian municipality ends energy saving experiment due to underwhelming results

Public transport (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Vilnius public transport authority suggests dividing city into zones

Inflation (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Inflation in Lithuania ‘out of steam’ but expected to remain high next year

Russian

News

1 d ago

Lithuania should phase out Russian language teaching – president’s adviser

Polish F-16 jets

News

1 d ago

Poland to take over NATO Baltic air policing mission from Hungary

Money

News

1 d ago

Lithuanians are cutting expenses to save up for winter – survey

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church dismisses PM’s criticism of its stance on war in Ukraine

News

2022.11.30 16:48

Lithuania still in talks with Sweden on sharing electricity windfall profits

GG
Giedrius Gaidamavičius, BNS 2022.11.30 16:48
Electricity (associative image)
Electricity (associative image) / E.Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania’s talks with Sweden, from which it imports a large part of its electricity, on sharing excess profits of electricity producers are still ongoing, Deputy Energy Minister Inga Žilienė said on Wednesday. 

A meeting between Lithuanian and Swedish government officials is scheduled for next week, according to Žilienė.

“Negotiations with Sweden are ongoing. All the documents have been sent. A number of meetings have taken place, and another meeting with Sweden’s top-level officials, ministers, is planned for next week,” she told reporters.

Inga Žilienė
Inga Žilienė / E.Blaževič/LRT

The vice-minister did not answer why no agreement with Sweden had been reached by December 1, as indicated in EU regulation.

In late September, EU energy ministers agreed on a market revenue cap of 180 euros per megawatt-hour “for electricity generators, including intermediaries, that use so-called inframarginal technologies to produce electricity, such as renewables, nuclear and lignite”.

The regulation also says that in situations where a member state’s net import dependence is equal or higher than 100 percent, they should conclude an agreement by December 1, 2022, to share the surplus revenue adequately with the exporting member state.

Electricity (associative image)
Inga Žilienė
# Energy# Economy# Baltics and the EU
Edgaras Rinkevičius
41 min. ago

Ukraine should be free to hit military targets in Russia, says Latvian FM

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)
2 h ago

Trade with China will recover eventually, Lithuanian economy minister says

American troops in Lithuania (associative image)
2 h ago

US vows persistent presence of American troops in Lithuania, says defence chief in Washington

Russian language class
4 h ago

Teaching Russian is not a priority in Lithuania – president

updated
NATO flag
6 h ago

NATO should send tanks to Ukraine, says Lithuanian FM

The Financial Times
6 h ago

FT publications about Lithuania paid for by government – media

WhatsApp
7 h ago

Over 220,000 Lithuanian numbers among leaked WhatsApp data – media

Vilnius Christmas market
9
9 h ago

Hot ice-cream and €8 Glühwein – Vilnius Christmas market returns after pandemic hiatus

9
Šiauliai
1 d ago

Lithuanian municipality ends energy saving experiment due to underwhelming results

Public transport (associative image)
1 d ago

Vilnius public transport authority suggests dividing city into zones

Vilnius Christmas market
9
2022.11.30 08:00

Hot ice-cream and €8 Glühwein – Vilnius Christmas market returns after pandemic hiatus

9
The Financial Times
2022.11.30 10:11

FT publications about Lithuania paid for by government – media

WhatsApp
2022.11.30 09:23

Over 220,000 Lithuanian numbers among leaked WhatsApp data – media

NATO flag
2022.11.30 10:55

NATO should send tanks to Ukraine, says Lithuanian FM

Russian language class
2022.11.30 12:32

Teaching Russian is not a priority in Lithuania – president

updated
American troops in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.11.30 14:16

US vows persistent presence of American troops in Lithuania, says defence chief in Washington

Port in Hong Kong, China (associative image)
2022.11.30 14:53

Trade with China will recover eventually, Lithuanian economy minister says

Edgaras Rinkevičius
2022.11.30 16:19

Ukraine should be free to hit military targets in Russia, says Latvian FM