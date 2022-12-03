Criminalisation and medicalisation – being gay in Soviet Lithuania

At the time of the Soviet rule in Lithuania, homosexuality was criminalised, so there was little information on LGBT people. But even the openness of later years did not bring safety to homosexuals in Lithuania.

The NGO Išgirsti not only provides support for LGBT people in Lithuania but also curates the queer archive, which collects stories of homosexual people.

Viktorija Kolbešnikova, the curator of the queer archive, says that Soviet rule meant the criminalisation of homosexuality and the medicalisation of homosexual men.

However, even during the Soviet era, people found ways to meet and connect with other LGBT people, according to Augustas Čičelis, head of Išgirsti.

“People used to gather in different spaces and discover themselves or their community through those spaces,” he says.

During the Soviet times, meetings of LGBT people usually took place in public spaces, such as parks, saunas, and cafes, but also in private apartments.

Viktorija Kolbešnikova and Augustas Čičelis / K. Medni

“People say that there was no information, that it was often negative, but they found ways to get supportive information or to see meaning in it – even negative information shows that you exist, that there are other people like you, that you are not alone,” Čičelis says.

The first LGBT magazines appeared in the early 1990s, when various organisations were founded.

“At that time, there was a lot of hope that there would be freedom for everyone, not just for selected groups,” says Kolbešnikova, the curator of the queer archive.

However, the media often scandalised and vulgarised the LGBT community. Čičelis notes that this already started during the glasnost period in the Soviet Union when public information about homosexual people started to appear. For example, there were articles in Komsomolskaya Pravda about how to recongise someone who is gay. According to the newspaper, it could be done by looking at a man’s relationship with children or his genitals.

“Strange myths were circulating. Even when we talk about Soviet literature and criminology, there were a lot of unrealistic, sexualised things,” Čičelis says.

According to him, with more information available to the public, the safety of LGBT people was compromised. The so-called “repairs” began, with the aim to “cleaning up” public spaces, keeping homosexuals out. LGBT people were often beaten, racketeered.

Baltic Pride march in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

Queer magazines – only in sex shops

The queer archive also includes the first Lithuanian queer publications, such as the magazine Naglis. According to Čičelis, this magazine was distributed in newsagents. However, some sellers hid the magazine, while people did not dare to ask for it.

“There was a big problem with distribution [...]. Later, the magazine was only sold in sex shops and a few other outlets,” the head of Išgirsti notes.

He also says that when the magazine AIDS kronika (AIDS Chronicle) introduced a section where LGBT people could look for dates, there was a wave of opposition, as homosexual relations were still criminalised at the time.

“Criminalisation was used as a tool to sue homosexuals or at least raise the issue with the authorities,” Čičelis explains.

In the Soviet era, many people lived double lives, including homosexuals, who got married and had children but were seeing someone else.

“There were different arrangements. The nuclear family was very important in the Soviet era, and when it came to reproduction, the stress was on the labour force,” says Čičelis.

Wedding in the Soviet era / LRT TV/Screengrab

In his words, the Soviet era also had an impact on the way Lithuanian society sees LGBT people today.

“The legal framework has changed, but the question is whether we have a full life. Clearly, LGBT people don’t have a full life, don’t have the same rights as other people,” he says.

For example, Čičelis cites the Law on the Protection of Minors against the Detrimental Effect of Public Information. It states that information which harms children includes that “which expresses contempt for family values, encourages the concept of entry into a marriage and creation of a family other than stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Lithuania and the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania”.

According to Čičelis, such a law, clearly based on the nuclear family concept, could be used to justify not talking about LGBT issues or talking about the community with hatred.