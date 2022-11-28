Lithuania’s food control chief sacked amid corruption suspicions

The Lithuanian government on Monday dismissed Mantas Staškevičius from his job as director of the country’s State Food and Veterinary Service (VMVT) amid corruption suspicions.

“There’s probably nothing much to discuss here. Mr. Staškevičius is being dismissed from his post as of today,” Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told the cabinet.

A week ago, Šimonytė suspended Staškevičius from office and called on him to resign.

The move came after law enforcement authorities said they suspected the director and three other VMVT officials of “systematic corruption”.

According to allegations, Staškevičius and the other suspects may have regularly demanded bribes from businesses. Law enforcement officials said they had found 300,000 euros in cash during searches as part of their investigation.

Staškevičius handed in his resignation last Friday, according to the Government.