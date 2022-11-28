Mantas Staškevičius

Lithuania’s food control chief sacked amid corruption suspicions

Lithuania's Act of Independence of February 16, 1918

Lithuania’s original independence declaration leaves Kaunas

People walking on Gedimino Avenue in Vilnius

Majority of Lithuanians think things in the country are getting worse – poll

War in Ukraine

‘Liberation of Crimea will be complete by the summer’ – interview with US General Hodges

Lithuanian artists work on the second painted-animation feature of Dorota Kobiela, The Peasants

One week for one second of film – Lithuanian artists paint animated feature

The Lithuanian language (associative image)

Kaunas university offers to study Lithuanian language and culture online

Vilnius Christmas tree

Vilnius launches holiday season with cake-shaped Christmas tree – photos

Kaunas European Capital of Culture closing event

Kaunas concludes the European Capital of Culture year

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė

Lithuanian author’s historical novel receives enthusiastic welcome in Poland

Lithuanian Legion (associative)

Inside Lithuanian Legion in Ukraine: ‘We are invisible’

Kaunas Christmas Tree

Kaunas lights Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree – photos

Svitlana Loboda

Lithuanian ministry finds no legal grounds to bar entry to Ukrainian singer Loboda

Action for legalising cannabis (assciative image)

Decriminalisation of cannabis gets fresh push in Lithuania after celebrity detention

Cryptocurrency (associative image)

Two Russians fined for cashing out stolen cryptocurrency in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda

Returning to normal relations with Russia would be a mistake, says Lithuanian president

Lithuania's Ministry of Interior

Lithuania’s Interior Ministry ends cooperation with Belarus

Lithuania’s food control chief sacked amid corruption suspicions

2022.11.28 12:11
Mantas Staškevičius
Mantas Staškevičius

The Lithuanian government on Monday dismissed Mantas Staškevičius from his job as director of the country’s State Food and Veterinary Service (VMVT) amid corruption suspicions.

“There’s probably nothing much to discuss here. Mr. Staškevičius is being dismissed from his post as of today,” Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told the cabinet.

A week ago, Šimonytė suspended Staškevičius from office and called on him to resign.

The move came after law enforcement authorities said they suspected the director and three other VMVT officials of “systematic corruption”.

According to allegations, Staškevičius and the other suspects may have regularly demanded bribes from businesses. Law enforcement officials said they had found 300,000 euros in cash during searches as part of their investigation.

Staškevičius handed in his resignation last Friday, according to the Government.

Lithuania's Act of Independence of February 16, 1918
People walking on Gedimino Avenue in Vilnius
Lithuanian artists work on the second painted-animation feature of Dorota Kobiela, The Peasants
The Lithuanian language (associative image)
Vilnius Christmas tree
Kaunas European Capital of Culture closing event
Kristina Sabaliauskaitė
Lithuanian Legion (associative)
Kaunas Christmas Tree
