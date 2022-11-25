A blow to the Džerkiniai gang from Kaunas

2022.11.25

Tobacco products to be sold in specialised shops in Lithuania

2022.11.25
Tobacco (associative image)
Tobacco (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian parliament Seimas has legalised specialised tobacco shops that will start operating in 2025. Other stores will no longer be allowed to publicly display tobacco products.

On Thursday, Lithuanian MPs adopted amendments to the Law on the Control of Tobacco, Tobacco Products and Related Products, with 44 votes in favour, 13 against, and 17 abstentions.

Specialised tobacco shops will only be allowed to sell tobacco and related products but will not be allowed to display them in windows.

Other stores will not be allowed to publicly display such products, instead indicating their brand, name, and price.

