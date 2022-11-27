One week for one second of film – Lithuanian artists paint animated feature

The Polish filmmaker Dorota Kobiela, who made her name a few years ago with the hand-painted animated feature Loving Vincent, is working on a new film – and a whole team of Lithuanian artists are contributing to it.

Dozens of artists are bent over their workstations mixing oil paints, painting, photographing and repainting hundreds of images. They stare at screens, compare images and, little by little, they come to life.

Painted animation, they say, is an extremely rare genre, since it is complex and time-consuming.

The new film, The Peasants, is based on a book by Nobel Prize-winning Polish author Wladyslaw Reymont. It is a second painted animation feature film by Kobiela, whose Loving Vincent – rendered in the style of Vincent van Gogh – garnered international acclaim.

“The second film is painted in the same technique,” says Agnė Adomėnė, a producer of The Peasants. “It’s just a bit more complicated, a bit more of a technical challenge because the new film is painted in a realistic painterly manner.”

Loving Vincent by Dorota Kobiela / LRT TV/Screengrab

The technique includes live actors playing out the scenes first. The footage is then used as a reference by animators.

Filmmakers joke that two films are actually made, but the audience only gets to see one.

“I once said that I wouldn’t go into animation, so I went into something even more difficult – painted animation,” says Aistė Kanapickaitė, chief animator. “Especially with this film, you need specific skills to make it. You have to have a good grasp of proportion, oil paint technology, and realistic painting. You have to have a lot of patience and a lot of asceticism.”

“You sit alone in your cell all day and meditate on the scene you have. Sometimes you get one shot a day, sometimes more. The process is slow, meditative, and requires you to see both the big picture and the details,” she adds.

The Peasants, which is currently being painted by over 70 artists in several countries, is a screen adaptation of the classic Polish novel of the same name published in 1905.

“In Poland, it is an absolute classic, read by children in school. In Lithuania, this book was published in 1960. It was a popular work in its time here too. A wonderful four-volume novel, a love story. In a Polish village at the end of the 19th century, a young girl in love with a young man is forced to marry the father of her beloved. A dramatic love story,” Adomėnė summarises the plot.

Lithuanian artists work on the second painted-animation feature of Dorota Kobiela, The Peasants / LRT TV/Screengrab

With artists working in different countries, the main job of the lead animator in each country is to match styles, colours, and brushstrokes. Their paintings are compared every day, and meetings are held before new scenes are painted. Depending on the scene, it can sometimes take up to a week to finish one second of footage.

“In animation, everything is in seconds, not minutes. It takes 24 frames to make a second. So, in the beginning, we drew every second frame, to keep the effect and show that the animation is painted. There were 12 frames per second to be drawn and photographed. Now we paint every fourth frame and have the gaps filled digitally. [...] One second can actually take a week to paint,” says Kanapickaitė.

The Peasants is scheduled to hit the big screens in the second half of 2023.