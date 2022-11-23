Lithuania to withdraw troops from UN mission in Mali

After Germany said it would withdraw troops from Mali in 2024, Lithuania’s Defence Ministry said Vilnius will no longer be able to participate in the UN-led mission.

"Together we came, together we will leave – with Germany withdrawing from Mali, Lithuania would not be able to continue the same level of involvement in the MINUSMA mission," the ministry said in a written comment to LRT.lt on Wednesday.

Lithuania deploys over 40 soldiers to the UN-led stabilisation and peacekeeping mission. The soldiers are serving alongside German troops and are tasked with protecting a military base. Additional five officers are also deployed at the UN's mission headquarters.



On Tuesday, Berlin said it would end its presence in May 2024, with the gradual withdrawal to begin next year.

"The most likely scenario is that the bulk of the Lithuanian contingent would be withdrawn together with the German troops. We will continue our intensive bilateral dialogue with Germany in the short term and will take any decisions only in consultation with our partners," the ministry added.

The current mandate expires on December 31, 2023.

Launched in July 2013, MINUSMA is considered the UN's most dangerous peacekeeping mission. Over 200 international troops have been killed in action.



Last year, Lithuania said it would contribute personnel and a transport plane to the French-led Takuba operation in Mali. No troops have been deployed so far.