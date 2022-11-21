Lithuania will not hand over air defence systems to Ukraine

Vilnius decided against handing over medium-range air defence systems to Ukraine and will also not send 155mm howitzers, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting of Lithuania’s State Defence Council, called in response to the missile strikes in Poland. It is attended by the country's top officials, including ministers and the president.

Instead of sending NASAMS air defence systems and the PzH 2000 howitzers, the council decided to continue to support Ukraine with ammunition.

“We have decided the further forms of support. We will provide the ammunition that Ukraine needs,” Anušauskas said.

According to the minister, Lithuania’s support to Ukraine exceeds 640 million euros, while military assistance amounts to over 232 million euros.

Previously, Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys said that sending howitzers and air defence systems to Ukraine would erode Lithuania’s military capabilities.