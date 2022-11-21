NASAMS air defence system used by Lithuania (associative image)

Lithuania will not hand over air defence systems to Ukraine

Lithuania’s State Defence Council agrees to step up acquisition of air defence systems

Number of suspicious transactions jumps in Lithuania

Lithuania to send more troops to NATO’s international operations

Military instructors from Ukraine complete training in Lithuania

Tibetan parliamentary delegation visits Lithuania

Lithuania’s State Defence Council to discuss air defence, aid to Ukraine

Lithuania bans free plastic bags, waits for EU regulation on microplastics

Meet Lithuania’s top food vlogger, 72-year-old Biruta

Guide to Lithuania. How to drive in Vilnius

'It’s like another world': Relocated from Venezuela, Antonio found peace in Kaunas

‘Being independent of government is key’. The future of public media – interview

Lithuanian MPs propose further increasing funding of Riflemen's Union

Lithuania’s State Defence Council to convene on Monday

Lithuanian PM condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile test

Lithuania provides €5m to help Ukraine rebuild energy infrastructure

Lithuania will not hand over air defence systems to Ukraine

LRT.lt, BNS 2022.11.21 14:00
NASAMS air defence system used by Lithuania (associative image)
NASAMS air defence system used by Lithuania (associative image) / Wikipedia

Vilnius decided against handing over medium-range air defence systems to Ukraine and will also not send 155mm howitzers, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting of Lithuania’s State Defence Council, called in response to the missile strikes in Poland. It is attended by the country's top officials, including ministers and the president.

Instead of sending NASAMS air defence systems and the PzH 2000 howitzers, the council decided to continue to support Ukraine with ammunition.

“We have decided the further forms of support. We will provide the ammunition that Ukraine needs,” Anušauskas said.

According to the minister, Lithuania’s support to Ukraine exceeds 640 million euros, while military assistance amounts to over 232 million euros.

Previously, Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys said that sending howitzers and air defence systems to Ukraine would erode Lithuania’s military capabilities.

