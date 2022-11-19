Antonio Baronas

'It's like another world': Relocated from Venezuela, Antonio found peace in Kaunas

The site of missile strike in Poland

News

2022.11.19 12:00

'It's like another world': Relocated from Venezuela, Antonio found peace in Kaunas

Ugnė Jonaitytė, LRT.lt
Ugnė Jonaitytė, LRT.lt 2022.11.19 12:00
Antonio Baronas
Antonio Baronas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

His parents left Lithuania to escape the war and found happiness in Venezuela. Now, Antonio Baronas moved back to his parents’ homeland leaving behind the Venezuelan poverty and dangers. “I think I was destined to return,” he says in an interview with LRT.lt.

Baronas’ family on his father’s side owned a farm in Lithuania. His grandfather went to work in the mines in America, and when he returned, he bought the land. Baronas’ father Vincas, born in 1918, was the third child in a family of seven children.

Vincas studied at the Academy of Agriculture in Lithuania and went to Frankenberg, Germany, to finish his studies. However, after the Second World War started in Europe, he could not return to his home country. Then, he saw an advertisement that Venezuela was looking for workers.

“He read that a bunch of bananas in Venezuela cost less than one banana in Germany,” Baronas says. “There was a call for foreigners to come and work. Dad registered and got permission to go there. He arrived in Venezuela in 1948, working first as a gardener and later in a coffee company.”

“He studied topography, and he ended up working in that field. Later, he was invited to the ministry to work on bridges and other construction,” the man adds.

Antonio Baronas
Antonio Baronas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Baronas’ mother, meanwhile, comes from Kaunas. Her father worked for a train company and belonged to the riflemen’s organisation. When he found out that the Soviets wanted to arrest him, he decided to leave Lithuania together with his family.

“A friend told him that the Soviets were looking for him. So, he gathered his belongings and got on the first train to Germany, together with my grandmother and their five children,” Baronas says. “My mother was about 10 years old when they left Lithuania. They ended up in a refugee camp.”

The man says that his mother’s father also saw the advertisement about work in Venezuela. He wanted to go to the US, but the country only accepted families with no more than three children, so he took his family to Venezuela.

Only Lithuanian spoken at home

Baronas’ parents, Vincas and Maria Leonora, met when they were already living in Venezuela. They only spoke Lithuanian at home and did not allow their children to speak Spanish at first.

“When I was around four years old, they took me to kindergarten. I didn’t speak Spanish, and I didn’t understand anything there,” Baronas says, adding that after that, his mother accepted that he needed to learn Spanish, which he did while playing with neighbours’ children.

His parents and grandparents also told him about Lithuania and how they lived there. Baronas, his two sisters, and a brother not only spoke Lithuanian but also learned to recite Lithuanian poems.

“There was a Lithuanian community in Venezuela. On the first Sunday of every month, there was a mass in Lithuanian, so we used to gather there and recite poems [...]. Our environment was 100 percent Lithuanian,” he notes.

Dangers and lack of medicine

Baronas himself married a Venezuelan woman. For many years, they lived in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. They raised two sons, both of whom now live in Spain.

Baronas says he had his own business in Venezuela, but the situation in the country was getting very difficult. For example, he received a pension of two euros a month there. Eventually, it became impossible to make a living in Venezuela.

Venezuela
Venezuela / AP

“There was a time in Venezuela when you had to go to up to eight pharmacies to find the medicine you needed. We had water for half an hour a day, electricity for half a day, and even though I was paying 40 dollars a month for the internet, there was no guarantee that I will have it,” Baronas shares.

Moreover, Venezuela is a dangerous place to live, he notes.

“You are afraid that if you go out on the street, you might be attacked, robbed, or shot. In the evenings, the streets are empty – there is not a single car, and people are locked up in their homes. There are no normal institutions, the country is run like a mafia, and there is total chaos,” Baronas explains.

He says he found out about Lithuania’s resettlement programme from Venezuela for people of Lithuanian origin from his sister. Taking the opportunity, she left for Kaunas, and Baronas and his wife followed soon.

“I felt very happy when I left Venezuela. When the plane took off, I was relieved because it was a terrible place to live,” the man says.

Venezuela
Venezuela / AP

Destined to come back

When Baronas and his wife arrived in Lithuania, their life started at the Rukla Refugee Reception Centre. The man had a Lithuanian passport, but his wife had to get a residence permit. After a few months, the couple settled in Kaunas.

According to Baronas, finding a job in Lithuania was not easy because of his age and less-than-perfect Lithuanian language skills. However, in August last year, he found a job in a company in Kaunas, where he is now a purchase manager.

The man says he enjoys living in Lithuania but getting used to the cold was a challenge. However, after living in Venezuela, such challenges seem small, he smiles.

“In Lithuania, you can walk outside in the evening without fear. That feeling of security is the greatest joy. There is an order here – the buses arrive on time, you can go to the doctor, and he prescribes you medicine. It’s like another world,” Baronas says.

His Venezuelan wife also likes Lithuania, the man says. She is currently attending Lithuanian language classes. Not knowing the language is the main problem for those relocated from Venezuela and their relatives, according to Baronas.

Antonio Baronas ad his wife in Venezuela
Antonio Baronas ad his wife in Venezuela / photo couresy of A. Baronas

“It’s a very big problem because many of them don’t speak Lithuanian. Some of them speak a little English, but most of the new arrivals speak only Spanish,” he says. “I have a better job because I know the language, but many of the newcomers have unskilled jobs, and it is very difficult for them to make a living.”

In Baronas’ words, however, coming back to Lithuania was his destiny.

“My parents once fled communism, and we fled communism as well. I think I was destined to come back to Lithuania. This is my homeland, the land of my parents. I have nothing in Venezuela anymore,” the man says.

Antonio Baronas
Antonio Baronas
Antonio Baronas
Antonio Baronas ad his wife in Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
# Features# Baltics and the World
