News

2022.11.18 10:18

Trains between major Lithuanian cities cancelled due to accident

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.11.18 10:18
Lithuanian Railways (associative image)
Lithuanian Railways (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Trains between major Lithuanian cities have been cancelled due to “unforeseen technical circumstances”, Lithuanian Railways (Lietuvos geležinkeliai, LTG) announced on Friday morning. 

Lithuanian Railways also informed LRT.lt that on Thursday evening, a freight train collided with railway repair equipment on the railway section Vievis-Žasliai. No people were injured in the incident, but it resulted in a complete suspension of train traffic on the Vilnius-Kaunas-Vilnius and Vilnius-Klaipėda-Vilnius routes.

Specialists are currently working to restore train traffic as soon as possible. Lithuanian Railways expect it to come back to normal on Friday afternoon.

At present, 17 trains have been suspended and replaced with buses. There may be delays in the departure and arrival of buses, according to LTG.

The latest information on train timetables can be found on the LTG Link website.

