LRT English Newsletter: A Lithuanian NATO chief?

LRT English Newsletter – November 18, 2022.

Financial Times broke the story this week, saying that Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė is being pushed by Vilnius to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the new secretary general of NATO. There was little more information to reinforce the claim.

But President Gitanas Nausėda was quick to embrace the idea in public, saying he would back her candidacy. (Maybe because it would put an end to the beef who gets to represent Lithuania at the European Council summits in Brussels. Just saying.)



POLAND STRIKES



So what did Lithuanians say in the immediate aftermath of missiles killing two people in Poland?

President Gitanas Nausėda issued a statement on twitter, saying that “every inch of NATO territory must be defended”. Later, after a meeting of the country’s top officials, Nausėda said the explosions in Poland marked “a new milestone in the course of this war”, adding that NATO “must respond adequately”.

Although Nausėda did not name Russia as the culprit for the missile strike that killed two people, he had the following to say: “There is no doubt that this is being done quite deliberately, on purpose, and that is why such actions may result in accidental incidents and possible missile deflections in the future.”

As news emerged of Poland calling for an emergency meeting, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said Poland was not yet invoking Article 4, which was later confirmed by Warsaw. Meanwhile, the Lithuanian military has upped the readiness of its air defence units.

Now, Ukraine has invited Lithuania to join the investigation into the incident. The task force would also include the United Kingdom, the United States, Poland, and Ukraine.



COMPENSATIONS FOR JEWISH COMMUNITY



Lithuania considers setting up a 37-million-euro fund to compensate the country’s Jewish community for private property expropriated during the Second World War. Now, it’s not the first time this has happened – another fund set up a decade ago had paid out a similar amount. So why is the new initiative important?

According to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the question keeps coming up in “multilateral, bilateral” international formats. Therefore, it’s necessary to take action.

Unlike the previous scheme, which would transfer funds to Jewish organisations, now individuals can lodge personal requests for compensation on expropriated property.

Two former prime ministers, Saulius Skvernelis and Algirdas Butkevičius (both from the same opposition party), have criticised the proposal. Skvernelis says the previous government maintained that the question was settled, while Butkevičius insists the timing of the current proposal was wrong.

The proposal still needs to be approved by the parliament.



‘RESPONSIBLE APPROACH’



Latest on Lithuanian weapon shipments to Ukraine. So, the president said the country’s security will be the deciding factor whether to send the few 155mm artillery guns and NASAMS air defence systems that Lithuania has. We had more on the discussions a few newsletters ago – read here.



‘INTEGRATION HAS FAILED’



One from across the border in Latvia. According to the mayor of Riga, all of the Baltic nation’s integration programmes for Russian-speakers have failed. In an interview with LRT, Mārtiņš Staķi discusses why Russian exiles do not protest against Putin on the streets and the recent demolitions of Soviet monuments. Have a read.



CHRISTMAS TREE STAND-OFF



Right on cue, we are back for some more Kaunas-Vilnius sparring. So, which city has the best Christmas tree this year?

Kaunas will have one inspired by Čiurlionis, while Vilnius nearly kicked off a civil war (on social media) when people got their first glimpse of the brightly-lit metal frame in the capital. For many, it was a disappointment, to say the least. If you remember, Vilnius was urged to downsize its Christmas galore after unveiling the whopping decorations’ budget several months ago.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Lukashenko has threatened to nationalise companies or their shares held in Belarus by investors from Lithuania and other “unfriendly countries”.

– MP Pavilionis is back.

– A teenager sustained extensive burns on Monday evening after he got tangled in high-voltage railway wires. A medic was also seriously hurt while trying to help him and later died in hospital.

– Lithuania plans to spend 3 percent of GDP on defence, according to the latest draft budget. The additional funds will go toward “major arms and ammunition purchases”, the defence minister said.

– Here’s a curious story about how smuggling art from the Russian Empire helped preserve Lithuanian culture and history.

– A Lithuanian activist is recycling e-cigarettes into batteries for Ukrainian soldiers.

– Belarusians who have fled the Lukashenko regime to Lithuania say they still receive threats and offers to spy from Belarusian security services.

– A dispatch from Ukraine’s frontlines, about why the locals fear Ukraine’s "filtration".

– Over the past two years, real estate prices in Lithuania have been rising faster than wages, which reduces the affordability of housing and may cause social problems, warns central bank chief Gediminas Šimkus.

– Why Putin’s rant against the colonialist West is dangerous, and not just hypocritical, writes Fabio Belafatti, a researcher at Vilnius University.

– Lithuania’s post-Soviet transition was economically painful for many. As the country continues to ignore the effects of trauma, the phenomenon of Soviet nostalgia will continue to linger on.

– Hostility towards local Russian-speakers has increased in Lithuania, a survey suggests. At the same time, the country is more welcoming to Ukrainians and refugees.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas