The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

24 min. ago

Lithuanian parliament debates revised budget, sets final vote for November 22

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas

2 h ago

Extra defence spending will go towards arms, ammo purchases – Lithuanian minister

Przewodów

3 h ago

Kyiv invites Lithuania to join investigation of Poland blasts

Real estate

4 h ago

Housing price inflation may lead to social problems, warns Lithuania’s central banker

PzH 2000 howitzers

5 h ago

Lithuania will prioritise its own security while sending weapons to Ukraine – president

Riga, Latvia

7 h ago

Integration of Russian-speakers has failed – interview with Riga mayor

Lithuanian military

22 h ago

Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

Kaunas preparing for Christmas

22 h ago

Kaunas to have Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree

NATO flag

23 h ago

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador

Žygimantas Pavilionis

1 d ago

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

1 d ago

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg

1 d ago

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė

1 d ago

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Construction of the Christmas tree on Cathedral Square in Vilnius

1 d ago

Vilnius gets a glimpse of city’s main Christmas tree

Arvydas Anušauskas.

1 d ago

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

Gitanas Nausėda

1 d ago

Poland explosion marks ‘new phase of escalation’, says Lithuanian president after emergency meeting

2022.11.17 14:56

Lithuanian parliament debates revised budget, sets final vote for November 22

SB
Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS 2022.11.17 14:56
The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian parliament decided to hold its final vote on the government’s 2023 budget on November 22 after debating the revised draft plan on Thursday. 

The motion to set the date for the final vote passed in a vote of 66 to 14 with 33 abstentions.

Mykolas Majauskas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, noted that the final budget vote would be held earlier than usual.

“Usually, we adopt [the budget] in December,” he told the parliament.

Mykolas Majauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said the main budget priorities remained unchanged.

“They remain linked to the current situation: geopolitical tensions, Russia’s manipulation of the energy market and the resulting increase in energy prices, and general inflation related both to energy prices and other sectors to which price increases have already spilled over,” the minister told the parliament.

“Investments are also being made in energy transformation,” she said.

Skaistė said that the government had rejected most of MPs requests for additional spending, worth around 1.3 billion euros in total.

The 2023 budget deficit target remains unchanged at 4.9 percent, according to the minister.

Gintarė Skaistė / E.Blaževič/LRT

The government has revised its estimate of budget expenditure for subsidising households’ natural gas and electricity bills down to 98 million euros, but forecasts that municipalities will need around 16 million euros more than earlier planned to cover part of heating bills for eligible households.

According to Skaistė, the central government will lose an estimated 24 million euros in annual budget revenue due to the reduced VAT rate for hotels, while extended exemptions for restaurants and other catering businesses will cost almost 60 million euros.

The revised budget bill allows raising defence spending to 3 percent of GDP through borrowed funds, provided that the overall budget deficit stays within the 4.9-percent range.

The original draft budget set defence spending target at 2.52 percent of GDP. Based on the current GDP forecast, the increase of 0.48 points amounts to 337.3 million euros.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in the parliament / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The government also plans to strengthen the military mobility package, with an additional 24.8 million euros to be allocated for the Rūdninkai training area and other infrastructure measures, and 5 million euros for intelligence capabilities.

In the original bill, the budget expenditure was projected to increase by 6.1 percent to 18.61 billion euros next year. The estimate was revised to 18.629 billion euros.

The central government’s budget revenue is projected to grow by 3.4 percent next year compared to this year, to 15.604 billion euros, including EU funds. The revenue target was revised down by 20.4 million euros compared to the original estimate.

