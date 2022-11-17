Lithuanian parliament debates revised budget, sets final vote for November 22

The Lithuanian parliament decided to hold its final vote on the government’s 2023 budget on November 22 after debating the revised draft plan on Thursday.

The motion to set the date for the final vote passed in a vote of 66 to 14 with 33 abstentions.

Mykolas Majauskas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, noted that the final budget vote would be held earlier than usual.

“Usually, we adopt [the budget] in December,” he told the parliament.

Mykolas Majauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said the main budget priorities remained unchanged.

“They remain linked to the current situation: geopolitical tensions, Russia’s manipulation of the energy market and the resulting increase in energy prices, and general inflation related both to energy prices and other sectors to which price increases have already spilled over,” the minister told the parliament.

“Investments are also being made in energy transformation,” she said.

Skaistė said that the government had rejected most of MPs requests for additional spending, worth around 1.3 billion euros in total.

The 2023 budget deficit target remains unchanged at 4.9 percent, according to the minister.

Gintarė Skaistė / E.Blaževič/LRT

The government has revised its estimate of budget expenditure for subsidising households’ natural gas and electricity bills down to 98 million euros, but forecasts that municipalities will need around 16 million euros more than earlier planned to cover part of heating bills for eligible households.

According to Skaistė, the central government will lose an estimated 24 million euros in annual budget revenue due to the reduced VAT rate for hotels, while extended exemptions for restaurants and other catering businesses will cost almost 60 million euros.

The revised budget bill allows raising defence spending to 3 percent of GDP through borrowed funds, provided that the overall budget deficit stays within the 4.9-percent range.

The original draft budget set defence spending target at 2.52 percent of GDP. Based on the current GDP forecast, the increase of 0.48 points amounts to 337.3 million euros.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in the parliament / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The government also plans to strengthen the military mobility package, with an additional 24.8 million euros to be allocated for the Rūdninkai training area and other infrastructure measures, and 5 million euros for intelligence capabilities.

In the original bill, the budget expenditure was projected to increase by 6.1 percent to 18.61 billion euros next year. The estimate was revised to 18.629 billion euros.

The central government’s budget revenue is projected to grow by 3.4 percent next year compared to this year, to 15.604 billion euros, including EU funds. The revenue target was revised down by 20.4 million euros compared to the original estimate.