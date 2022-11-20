Meet Lithuania’s top food vlogger, 72-year-old Biruta

Biruta Stankevičienė from Kaunas is probably the oldest food vlogger in Lithuania. Her videos are watched by thousands of people, eager to learn her secrets of making cepelinai and other Lithuanian specialties.

Online, 72-year-old Biruta is better known as MO. The vlog, which is a collaboration with Biruta’s grandson Romas Gaučius, is called Romas & MO.

Biruta says much of her life has been spent among pans and pots – and that cooking is her favourite pastime. Visitors to several Kaunas canteens and Biruta’s grandchildren can attest to this.

Romas, the eldest of them, takes the credit for suggesting that his grandmother bring her cooking skills to a wider audience.

“We made the first video without much thought. We just agreed that grandma would come and we would film her making fried chicken,” Romas says about beginning the vlog five years ago.

Food vlogger Biruta Stankevičienė and her grandson Romas / LRT TV

“At first, we wanted to show people something new, or something they already know how to make but with a secret because Grandma’s head is full of secrets,” he smiles.

However, Biruta says there is only one real secret – trying until you succeed. “You make a dish once. It doesn’t work. You do it again, and again, and again until you get it right.”

At Romas & MO, Biruta is the one who cooks, while Romas – whose day job is a Maths, Physics, and English teacher – assists. He also films, takes photos, posts and, of course, tastes what grandma has made.

Biruta Stankevičienė's new cook book / LRT TV

It is not only a culinary experience but also a way to promote Lithuanian cuisine around the world, says Romas. Most of the videos have been subtitled in English.

Recently, the two have also published a cookbook called Grandma’s Recipes.

“We now have almost 15,000 followers and a total of around 2 million views. Some of the most popular posts are about cepelinai, zrazai, and žemaičių blynai,” says Romas.

Followers sometimes recognise Biruta on the street. “Once I was on a bus to the countryside and these women were saying: she was on TV,” Biruta smiles.

Food vlogger Biruta Stankevičienė / LRT TV

Romas & MO is now five years old, but it remains largely a hobby rather than a source of revenue. A few sponsors donate some money, which is spent on ingredients for dishes.

“When it came to taking photos for the book, there were several shoots for which Grandma prepared over 20 dishes. It was a double Christmas Eve – I had to eat a lot from one photo shoot to the next. It’s very difficult with her,” Romas quips.

Romas Gaučas / LRT TV

Despite being somewhat of an online celebrity, Biruta says she has not become any savvier at posting or replying to followers’ messages.

Her grandson can do it better, she says. She also insists she does not want to be tied down to technology, beyond calling her family and checking the news.

And Romas believes that their current division of labour works best: “It works very well for us. She is a specialist in her field.”

Biruta, however, would not mind ceding her role to someone younger. “I told [Romas] the other day that he should find himself a wife and they could make their videos together,” smiles the 72-year-old vlogger.