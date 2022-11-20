Guide to Lithuania. How to drive in Vilnius

While driving rules in Lithuania are similar to most other European countries, there are always a few extra details you should know. If you just moved to Vilnius, here are some pointers that will get you started.

LRT English brings you Guide to Lithuania, a series of articles by the International House Vilnius, an initiative helping new arrivals settle in Lithuania. You can find all the explainers here.

Registering a car?

Most don’t know that it’s possible to drive a car in Lithuania without registering it – you can drive for up to 180 days if your car is registered in the EU and up to 90 days if it’s registered in a non-EU country.

Car traffic in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

If you come to Vilnius to establish permanent residence, you must register your car. To do so, you must first declare your place of residence here. Here’s a simple checklist on how to prepare and what to bring for the registration procedure:

– Ensure that your car has a valid vehicle inspection certificate and that you have compulsory third-party liability insurance;

– If your car was previously registered in a non-EU/EEA country, you will need to have your car inspected;

– When actually registering a car at a Regitra branch (the state enterprise that keeps a register of vehicles and drivers in Lithuania)­, you should bring the following documents: your ID, temporary residence permit for Lithuania, and the car’s registration certificate;

– Bring your vehicle with you too – paper documents are not enough.

To change or not to change?

If you have a driver’s license issued in an EU or EEA country, there’s no problem – you can take to the road right away.

However, it’s trickier if your driver’s license was issued in a non-EU/EEA country. If so, you must exchange it for a local one when you become a permanent resident of Lithuania. If it doesn’t, you will also require an international driving license. You can always consult with Regitra directly.

Car traffic in Vilnius. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

When you become a permanent resident of Lithuania, you must exchange your driver’s license for a Lithuanian one. You are considered a permanent resident if you are employed and/or have personal ties with Lithuania and live in the country for at least 185 days per calendar year.

Process of changing a driver’s license

The process of exchanging your driver’s license for a local one depends on the country in which it was issued.

Driver’s licenses issued in EU/EEA countries are exchanged without any additional tests – as with car registration, you need to visit a Regitra office with your ID, documents proving your declared place of residence, and a valid medical certificate for the driver’s health check, available from any health centre, usually for a fee. When exchanging your driver’s license in Lithuania, you must submit all these documents together with your national license.

Traffic in Vilnius. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

There is a different process for driver’s licenses issued in countries outside the EU or EEA. These are exchanged only if they have not expired and only after you have passed the theory and practice driving tests at Regitra.

But like most rules, this one also has exceptions: you do not need to take the exams if your driver’s license was issued in Switzerland, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates or Moldova. The theory and practical driving tests are held at Regitra offices; for more information and registration click here.