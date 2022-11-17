Przewodów

News

1 h ago

Kyiv invites Lithuania to join investigation of Poland blasts

Real estate

News

1 h ago

Housing price inflation may lead to social problems, warns Lithuania’s central banker

PzH 2000 howitzers

News

3 h ago

Lithuania will prioritise its own security while sending weapons to Ukraine – president

Riga, Latvia

News

5 h ago

Integration of Russian-speakers has failed – interview with Riga mayor

Lithuanian military

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

Kaunas preparing for Christmas

News

20 h ago

Kaunas to have Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree

NATO flag

News

21 h ago

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador

Žygimantas Pavilionis

News

23 h ago

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg

News

1 d ago

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Construction of the Christmas tree on Cathedral Square in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Vilnius gets a glimpse of city’s main Christmas tree

Arvydas Anušauskas.

News

1 d ago

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

Gitanas Nausėda

News

1 d ago

Poland explosion marks ‘new phase of escalation’, says Lithuanian president after emergency meeting

Spruce trees

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

NATO flag

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

News

2022.11.17 11:53

Kyiv invites Lithuania to join investigation of Poland blasts

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.11.17 11:53
Przewodów
Przewodów / AP

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has invited Lithuania to join the investigation of Tuesday’s incident when a missile killed two people in Poland. The USA, the United Kingdom and Poland have also been invited to send specialists to the task force initiated by Kyiv, the news agency Elta reports.

“In order to fully and impartially investigate this tragic incident, Ukraine proposes to set up a group consisting of representatives of Lithuania, the UK, Poland, the US and Ukraine,” Elta cites the invitation forwarded to Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry.

Paulina Levickytė, spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis, has confirmed the invitation.

Two missiles landed in the Polish village of Przewodów near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, killing two people. Polish and American leaders later suggested that the missiles could have been launched by Ukraine to counter Russia’s attack on its infrastructure.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis has commented that he supports Kyiv’s initiative to investigate the incident.

“Russia’s attacks against Ukraine have become more intense, more risky, and their geography has become broader, with attacks taking place closer to NATO borders. We cannot say that we will be able to avoid such incidents as in Poland in the future. We have to react to the changed reality, and we need to study the situation thoroughly and be prepared. The international investigation in Poland and the specialists delegated by the states must start their work,” he is quoted by Elta.

# News# Baltics and the World# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Real estate
1 h ago

Housing price inflation may lead to social problems, warns Lithuania’s central banker

PzH 2000 howitzers
3 h ago

Lithuania will prioritise its own security while sending weapons to Ukraine – president

Riga, Latvia
8
5 h ago

Integration of Russian-speakers has failed – interview with Riga mayor

8
Lithuanian military
20 h ago

Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

Kaunas preparing for Christmas
5
20 h ago

Kaunas to have Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree

5
NATO flag
21 h ago

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador

Žygimantas Pavilionis
23 h ago

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
23 h ago

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg
1 d ago

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
1 d ago

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Kaunas preparing for Christmas
5
2022.11.16 16:41

Kaunas to have Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree

5
Riga, Latvia
8
2022.11.17 08:00

Integration of Russian-speakers has failed – interview with Riga mayor

8
Lithuanian military
2022.11.16 16:56

Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.11.16 13:11

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

PzH 2000 howitzers
2022.11.17 09:49

Lithuania will prioritise its own security while sending weapons to Ukraine – president

NATO flag
2022.11.16 15:28

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador

Žygimantas Pavilionis
2022.11.16 13:54

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Real estate
2022.11.17 11:14

Housing price inflation may lead to social problems, warns Lithuania’s central banker