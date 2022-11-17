Kyiv invites Lithuania to join investigation of Poland blasts

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has invited Lithuania to join the investigation of Tuesday’s incident when a missile killed two people in Poland. The USA, the United Kingdom and Poland have also been invited to send specialists to the task force initiated by Kyiv, the news agency Elta reports.

“In order to fully and impartially investigate this tragic incident, Ukraine proposes to set up a group consisting of representatives of Lithuania, the UK, Poland, the US and Ukraine,” Elta cites the invitation forwarded to Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry.

Paulina Levickytė, spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis, has confirmed the invitation.

Two missiles landed in the Polish village of Przewodów near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, killing two people. Polish and American leaders later suggested that the missiles could have been launched by Ukraine to counter Russia’s attack on its infrastructure.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis has commented that he supports Kyiv’s initiative to investigate the incident.

“Russia’s attacks against Ukraine have become more intense, more risky, and their geography has become broader, with attacks taking place closer to NATO borders. We cannot say that we will be able to avoid such incidents as in Poland in the future. We have to react to the changed reality, and we need to study the situation thoroughly and be prepared. The international investigation in Poland and the specialists delegated by the states must start their work,” he is quoted by Elta.