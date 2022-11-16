Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

The Lithuanian armed forces raised the readiness level of the air defence units in response to the recent missile blast in Poland.

“In line with the military’s procedures, the readiness level in the units has been increased,” the armed forces told BNS on Wednesday.

Captain Rūta Montvilė, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian chief of defence, told BNS that the readiness level of air defence units was raised.

The military says that, according to the existing procedures, it must react in the event of an incident like the one in Poland.

With this decision, the air defence unit’s reaction time was shortened “to respond to potential threats and to carry out the defined tasks”, Montvilė said.

Two local residents were killed when a rocket landed in Poland near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday night.

NATO says the blast was probably caused by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence, adding, however, that Russia bears the greatest responsibility.