Lithuanian military

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

Kaunas preparing for Christmas

News

1 h ago

Kaunas to have Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree

NATO flag

News

2 h ago

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador

Žygimantas Pavilionis

News

4 h ago

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg

News

5 h ago

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė

News

6 h ago

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Construction of the Christmas tree on Cathedral Square in Vilnius

News

7 h ago

Vilnius gets a glimpse of city’s main Christmas tree

Arvydas Anušauskas.

News

8 h ago

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

Gitanas Nausėda

News

8 h ago

Poland explosion marks ‘new phase of escalation’, says Lithuanian president after emergency meeting

Spruce trees

News

10 h ago

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

NATO flag

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

January 13, 1991

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian court cuts prison sentence for Ukrainian soldier in 1991 Soviet crackdown case

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

‘No conditions’ for Ukraine peace talks yet, says Lithuanian FM

Jews (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian PM proposes compensation for expropriated Jewish private property

Ukrainians in Lituania

News

1 d ago

IOM to disburse €80,000 in support for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

News

2022.11.16 16:56

Lithuanian military ups air defence readiness after Poland missile strike

SJ JS
Saulius Jakučionis, Jūratė Skėrytė, BNS 2022.11.16 16:56
Lithuanian military
Lithuanian military / E. Genys/LRT

The Lithuanian armed forces raised the readiness level of the air defence units in response to the recent missile blast in Poland.

“In line with the military’s procedures, the readiness level in the units has been increased,” the armed forces told BNS on Wednesday.

Captain Rūta Montvilė, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian chief of defence, told BNS that the readiness level of air defence units was raised.

The military says that, according to the existing procedures, it must react in the event of an incident like the one in Poland.

With this decision, the air defence unit’s reaction time was shortened “to respond to potential threats and to carry out the defined tasks”, Montvilė said.

Two local residents were killed when a rocket landed in Poland near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday night.

NATO says the blast was probably caused by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence, adding, however, that Russia bears the greatest responsibility.

# News# Defence
Kaunas preparing for Christmas
5
1 h ago

Kaunas to have Čiurlionis-inspired Christmas tree

5
NATO flag
2 h ago

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador

Žygimantas Pavilionis
4 h ago

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
4 h ago

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg
5 h ago

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
6 h ago

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Construction of the Christmas tree on Cathedral Square in Vilnius
7 h ago

Vilnius gets a glimpse of city’s main Christmas tree

Arvydas Anušauskas.
8 h ago

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

updated
Gitanas Nausėda
8 h ago

Poland explosion marks ‘new phase of escalation’, says Lithuanian president after emergency meeting

updated
Spruce trees
10 h ago

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

NATO flag
2022.11.15 21:35

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

updated
Gitanas Nausėda
2022.11.16 09:18

Poland explosion marks ‘new phase of escalation’, says Lithuanian president after emergency meeting

updated
Construction of the Christmas tree on Cathedral Square in Vilnius
2022.11.16 10:22

Vilnius gets a glimpse of city’s main Christmas tree

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg
2022.11.16 12:49

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Arvydas Anušauskas.
2022.11.16 09:58

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

updated
Spruce trees
2022.11.16 08:00

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.11.16 13:11

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2022.11.16 11:30

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Žygimantas Pavilionis
2022.11.16 13:54

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

NATO flag
2022.11.16 15:28

More focus on NATO air defence following Poland incident – Lithuanian ambassador