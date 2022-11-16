Žygimantas Pavilionis

News

2022.11.16 13:54

MP Pavilionis returns as chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

B
BNS 2022.11.16 13:54
Žygimantas Pavilionis
Žygimantas Pavilionis / D. Umbraso/LRT nuotr.

Lithuania’s parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday elected MP Žygimantas Pavilionis of the ruling conservative Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) as its chairman.

If the full parliament gives the green light for Pavilionis to return to the post he left less than a year ago, he will replace Laima Liucija Andrikienė, who is stepping down to work as the Lithuanian member of the European Court of Auditors.

Pavilionis resigned as the committee’s chairman in January under pressure from fellow conservatives. Pavilionis fell into disfavour for publicly criticising the government over its failure to suspend the transit of Belarusian fertilisers via Lithuania.

Pavilionis told reporters on Tuesday that he had learnt his lesson that disagreements among party members should not be dealt with in public.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who is the leader of the TS-LKD, said that both sides learned their lessons.

Read more: After pressure from ruling party, Pavilionis quits as chair of foreign affairs committee

