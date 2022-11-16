Arvydas Anušauskas.

News

12 min. ago

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

The President's palace

News

52 min. ago

Lithuania’s top officials call emergency meeting after explosions in Poland

Spruce trees

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

NATO flag

News

12 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

January 13, 1991

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian court cuts prison sentence for Ukrainian soldier in 1991 Soviet crackdown case

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

20 h ago

‘No conditions’ for Ukraine peace talks yet, says Lithuanian FM

Jews (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian PM proposes compensation for expropriated Jewish private property

Ukrainians in Lituania

News

21 h ago

IOM to disburse €80,000 in support for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

A gun (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian MP proposes ban on Russians owning guns to prevent ‘subversive groups’

Incident in Naujoji Vilnia

News

1 d ago

Teenager and medic severely injured after catching fire from high-voltage railway wires in Vilnius

Flags of Finland, Sweden, and NATO

News

1 d ago

Sweden and Finland should be in NATO by Vilnius summit, says Lithuania

Red and white have become the symbol of the Belarusian opposition

News

1 d ago

‘We don’t feel safe’ – Belarusian exiles feel Minsk’s reach in Lithuania

Disposable e-cigarettes (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian initiative offers to turn used e-cigarettes into batteries for Ukraine front

View of a dry sunflower field near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine

News

1 d ago

As winter hits Ukraine, what’s next for war after Kherson?

Volodymyr Zelensky

News

1 d ago

Ukrainian President Zelensky nominated for Lithuania’s Freedom Prize

Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian battalion reaches full operational capability with Vilkas IFVs

News

2022.11.16 09:58

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

LT
LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.11.16 09:58
Arvydas Anušauskas.
Arvydas Anušauskas. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Following explosions in Poland close to the country’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday, Warsaw is consulting with its NATO allies but not under Article 4, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has said.

“For the time being, it is being treated as an incident, investigations and assessments are underway, experts from other countries are being invited,” Anušauskas told LRT TV.

“Polish colleagues are still consulting and conferring [with NATO allies], but it cannot be said yet that they are inviting countries for consultations under NATO Article 4,” he added.

According to him, the incident of allegedly Russian missiles landing in the Polish village of Przewodow and killing two people is an “isolated case”.

“We have standard procedures and actions that are always followed after such incidents. Yesterday, the Defence Ministry activated its Situation Management Centre. It is like a kind of crisis headquarters that has to assess the information and what action it should take. The Polish side has confirmed that it is an isolated incident,” Anušauskas said.

NATO flag
NATO flag / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Asked about NATO’s reaction, he called for caution.

“For the time being, the consultations are at a working level. If Warsaw wants to bring NATO countries together to consult under Article 4, then we will certainly find out. Without knowing all the information, it is too early to talk about NATO's actions,” the minister said.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty stipulates that a member state that feels threatened by another country or a terrorist organisation can request to start formal consultations with the allies. The talks look at whether a threat exists and how to counter it, with decisions arrived at unanimously.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also said he has spoken to his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau after the explosions in Poland on Tuesday evening and expressed support.

“Called [Zbigniew Rau] last night to reassure him that Lithuania’s hearts are with Poland. Together we stand,” the minister wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Poland increased its military readiness after a missile landed on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday.

Arvydas Anušauskas.
NATO flag
# News# Baltics and the World
The President's palace
53 min. ago

Lithuania’s top officials call emergency meeting after explosions in Poland

Spruce trees
2 h ago

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

NATO flag
12 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

updated
January 13, 1991
18 h ago

Lithuanian court cuts prison sentence for Ukrainian soldier in 1991 Soviet crackdown case

Gabrielius Landsbergis
20 h ago

‘No conditions’ for Ukraine peace talks yet, says Lithuanian FM

Jews (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuanian PM proposes compensation for expropriated Jewish private property

Ukrainians in Lituania
21 h ago

IOM to disburse €80,000 in support for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

A gun (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian MP proposes ban on Russians owning guns to prevent ‘subversive groups’

Incident in Naujoji Vilnia
6
1 d ago

Teenager and medic severely injured after catching fire from high-voltage railway wires in Vilnius

6
Flags of Finland, Sweden, and NATO
1 d ago

Sweden and Finland should be in NATO by Vilnius summit, says Lithuania

NATO flag
2022.11.15 21:35

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

updated
Jews (associative image)
2022.11.15 13:19

Lithuanian PM proposes compensation for expropriated Jewish private property

A gun (associative image)
2022.11.15 10:53

Lithuanian MP proposes ban on Russians owning guns to prevent ‘subversive groups’

January 13, 1991
2022.11.15 15:48

Lithuanian court cuts prison sentence for Ukrainian soldier in 1991 Soviet crackdown case

Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.11.15 14:10

‘No conditions’ for Ukraine peace talks yet, says Lithuanian FM

Ukrainians in Lituania
2022.11.15 12:29

IOM to disburse €80,000 in support for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

The President's palace
2022.11.16 09:18

Lithuania’s top officials call emergency meeting after explosions in Poland

Spruce trees
2022.11.16 08:00

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season