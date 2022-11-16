Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

Following explosions in Poland close to the country’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday, Warsaw is consulting with its NATO allies but not under Article 4, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has said.

“For the time being, it is being treated as an incident, investigations and assessments are underway, experts from other countries are being invited,” Anušauskas told LRT TV.

“Polish colleagues are still consulting and conferring [with NATO allies], but it cannot be said yet that they are inviting countries for consultations under NATO Article 4,” he added.

According to him, the incident of allegedly Russian missiles landing in the Polish village of Przewodow and killing two people is an “isolated case”.

“We have standard procedures and actions that are always followed after such incidents. Yesterday, the Defence Ministry activated its Situation Management Centre. It is like a kind of crisis headquarters that has to assess the information and what action it should take. The Polish side has confirmed that it is an isolated incident,” Anušauskas said.

NATO flag / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Asked about NATO’s reaction, he called for caution.

“For the time being, the consultations are at a working level. If Warsaw wants to bring NATO countries together to consult under Article 4, then we will certainly find out. Without knowing all the information, it is too early to talk about NATO's actions,” the minister said.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty stipulates that a member state that feels threatened by another country or a terrorist organisation can request to start formal consultations with the allies. The talks look at whether a threat exists and how to counter it, with decisions arrived at unanimously.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also said he has spoken to his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau after the explosions in Poland on Tuesday evening and expressed support.

“Called [Zbigniew Rau] last night to reassure him that Lithuania’s hearts are with Poland. Together we stand,” the minister wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Poland increased its military readiness after a missile landed on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday.