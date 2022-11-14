Lithuanian initiative offers to turn used e-cigarettes into batteries for Ukraine front

A Lithuanian firm started collecting used e-cigarettes to recycle them into batteries for Ukrainian soldiers. However, there may be hazards involved, an expert warns.

Danguolė Gudelienė announced on Facebook an initiative to recycle disposable e-cigarettes into portable batteries for Ukrainian soldiers. She told LRT.lt that there was a great need in the battlefield for such external batteries.

“The technical director of our company knows these things. He disassembles them himself and passes them on to whoever needs them,” she said.

The campaign has received a lot of attention from individuals and organisations, according to her.

“If everyone brings us as many [used disposable e-cigarettes] as they promised […] there should probably be a full container,” said Gudelienė.

E-cigarettes turned into external batteries / Danguolė Gudelienė

According to her, some people just throw used e-cigarettes in the trash, which contributes to pollution.

“At least, I say, it will be a good job to not pollute the environment,” she said.

However, recycling batteries is no simple matter, warns Alfredas Skinulis, director of the Environmental Protection Institute (AAI).

“First, it is great that there are such initiatives to help Ukrainian soldiers and to make batteries. This is an innovation and reuse is also very much to be encouraged,” he told LRT.lt. “But on the other hand, these activities are actually waste management and must be carried out by certified, licensed, standardised and capable waste handlers who have the capacity to manage all waste properly.”

Electronic cigarettes, he noted, contain more than batteries. Plastics, metals, and other materials also need to be recycled and reused.

“If we were to see this process in a fully sustainable way, then of course they [e-cigarettes] should be collected, waste managers should separate the batteries, recycle all the other materials, while the batteries could be reused,” he commented.

Lithium-ion batteries can be reused, but they need to be managed professionally.

Alfredas Skinulis / AAI

“Batteries are very dangerous if they are not handled properly, and you have to be very responsible here. Lithium-ion batteries, if they are damaged and improperly handled, can cause very serious fires and serious problems. Batteries in the natural environment contain a lot of heavy metals and can cause a lot of pollution,” Skinulis said.

Certified firms in Lithuania are already recycling electric car batteries, according to him.

“Of course, it is also happening in the underground, there is a really big problem in Lithuania with handling batteries and it will certainly continue to be an issue,” he added.

Synergies are needed between waste managers, organisations, scientists and developers to make recycling safe. “The idea is very welcome, but if we want to have a sustainable process all the way to the end, it should really be a process that involves managing all waste in a way that is safe,” according to Skinulis.