Disposable e-cigarettes (associative image)

News

56 min. ago

Lithuanian initiative offers to turn used e-cigarettes into batteries for Ukraine front

View of a dry sunflower field near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine

News

1 h ago

As winter hits Ukraine, what’s next for war after Kherson?

Volodymyr Zelensky

News

3 h ago

Ukrainian President Zelensky nominated for Lithuania’s Freedom Prize

Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian battalion reaches full operational capability with Vilkas IFVs

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Ukrainian refugee flows decline in Lithuania

Alexander Lukashenko

News

7 h ago

Lukashenko threatens to nationalise Lithuanian-owned companies in Belarus

Robbed supermarket in Kazlų Rūda

News

8 h ago

Robbers blast supermarket door to loot ATM in Lithuanian town

Kharkiv region, October 2022.

News

10 h ago

As collaborators flee, Ukraine’s ‘filtration’ stokes fear among locals

Vladimir Putin

News

1 d ago

The rise of ‘imperial liberation’: how Russia's invasion of Ukraine revives past ghosts

A Soviet statue in Vilnius, which was later demolished.

News

2022.11.12 12:00

Why are people in Lithuania affected by Soviet nostalgia?

The Lithuanian section at the 1900 World Exhibition in Paris.

News

2022.11.12 10:00

The Lithuanian Treasure of Marseille: smuggling art from under the nose of the Russian Tsar

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

2022.11.11 17:04

Russia is losing and is in ‘chaotic situation’, says Lithuanian FM

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

2022.11.11 16:17

Russia on track to clash with West, including in Baltics, warns France

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

News

2022.11.11 15:07

Baerbock: German brigade will be stationed ‘partly in Lithuania, partly in Germany’

Jonas Kazlauskas

News

2022.11.11 13:02

Famous basketball coach Kazlauskas to run for Vilnius City Council

Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, November 2022.

News

2022.11.11 11:27

Suwalki Gap defence tops agenda for Polish, Lithuanian presidents

News

2022.11.14 17:16

Lithuanian initiative offers to turn used e-cigarettes into batteries for Ukraine front

Robertas Macius, LRT.lt
Robertas Macius, LRT.lt 2022.11.14 17:16
Disposable e-cigarettes (associative image)
Disposable e-cigarettes (associative image) / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

A Lithuanian firm started collecting used e-cigarettes to recycle them into batteries for Ukrainian soldiers. However, there may be hazards involved, an expert warns. 

Danguolė Gudelienė announced on Facebook an initiative to recycle disposable e-cigarettes into portable batteries for Ukrainian soldiers. She told LRT.lt that there was a great need in the battlefield for such external batteries.

“The technical director of our company knows these things. He disassembles them himself and passes them on to whoever needs them,” she said.

The campaign has received a lot of attention from individuals and organisations, according to her.

“If everyone brings us as many [used disposable e-cigarettes] as they promised […] there should probably be a full container,” said Gudelienė.

E-cigarettes turned into external batteries
E-cigarettes turned into external batteries / Danguolė Gudelienė

According to her, some people just throw used e-cigarettes in the trash, which contributes to pollution.

“At least, I say, it will be a good job to not pollute the environment,” she said.

However, recycling batteries is no simple matter, warns Alfredas Skinulis, director of the Environmental Protection Institute (AAI).

“First, it is great that there are such initiatives to help Ukrainian soldiers and to make batteries. This is an innovation and reuse is also very much to be encouraged,” he told LRT.lt. “But on the other hand, these activities are actually waste management and must be carried out by certified, licensed, standardised and capable waste handlers who have the capacity to manage all waste properly.”

Electronic cigarettes, he noted, contain more than batteries. Plastics, metals, and other materials also need to be recycled and reused.

“If we were to see this process in a fully sustainable way, then of course they [e-cigarettes] should be collected, waste managers should separate the batteries, recycle all the other materials, while the batteries could be reused,” he commented.

Lithium-ion batteries can be reused, but they need to be managed professionally.

Alfredas Skinulis
Alfredas Skinulis / AAI

“Batteries are very dangerous if they are not handled properly, and you have to be very responsible here. Lithium-ion batteries, if they are damaged and improperly handled, can cause very serious fires and serious problems. Batteries in the natural environment contain a lot of heavy metals and can cause a lot of pollution,” Skinulis said.

Certified firms in Lithuania are already recycling electric car batteries, according to him.

“Of course, it is also happening in the underground, there is a really big problem in Lithuania with handling batteries and it will certainly continue to be an issue,” he added.

Synergies are needed between waste managers, organisations, scientists and developers to make recycling safe. “The idea is very welcome, but if we want to have a sustainable process all the way to the end, it should really be a process that involves managing all waste in a way that is safe,” according to Skinulis.

Disposable e-cigarettes (associative image)
E-cigarettes turned into external batteries
E-cigarettes turned into external batteries
Alfredas Skinulis
# Economy# Energy
View of a dry sunflower field near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine
5
1 h ago

As winter hits Ukraine, what’s next for war after Kherson?

5
Volodymyr Zelensky
3 h ago

Ukrainian President Zelensky nominated for Lithuania’s Freedom Prize

Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles
5 h ago

Lithuanian battalion reaches full operational capability with Vilkas IFVs

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)
7 h ago

Ukrainian refugee flows decline in Lithuania

Alexander Lukashenko
7 h ago

Lukashenko threatens to nationalise Lithuanian-owned companies in Belarus

Robbed supermarket in Kazlų Rūda
6
8 h ago

Robbers blast supermarket door to loot ATM in Lithuanian town

6
Kharkiv region, October 2022.
15
10 h ago

As collaborators flee, Ukraine’s ‘filtration’ stokes fear among locals

15
Vladimir Putin
13
1 d ago

The rise of ‘imperial liberation’: how Russia's invasion of Ukraine revives past ghosts

13
A Soviet statue in Vilnius, which was later demolished.
2022.11.12 12:00

Why are people in Lithuania affected by Soviet nostalgia?

The Lithuanian section at the 1900 World Exhibition in Paris.
6
2022.11.12 10:00

The Lithuanian Treasure of Marseille: smuggling art from under the nose of the Russian Tsar

6
Robbed supermarket in Kazlų Rūda
6
2022.11.14 09:37

Robbers blast supermarket door to loot ATM in Lithuanian town

6
Kharkiv region, October 2022.
15
2022.11.14 08:00

As collaborators flee, Ukraine’s ‘filtration’ stokes fear among locals

15
Alexander Lukashenko
2022.11.14 10:29

Lukashenko threatens to nationalise Lithuanian-owned companies in Belarus

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)
2022.11.14 11:08

Ukrainian refugee flows decline in Lithuania

Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles
2022.11.14 12:18

Lithuanian battalion reaches full operational capability with Vilkas IFVs

View of a dry sunflower field near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine
5
2022.11.14 17:00

As winter hits Ukraine, what’s next for war after Kherson?

5
Volodymyr Zelensky
2022.11.14 14:42

Ukrainian President Zelensky nominated for Lithuania’s Freedom Prize