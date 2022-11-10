Russia's war in Ukraine

2022.11.10 14:47

US considers supporting Baltics’ Russia tribunal initiative – official

Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2022.11.10
Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

The US is considering whether to support the Baltic states’ initiative to establish a special tribunal to probe Russia’s crime of aggression, Robert Berschinsky, Special Assistant to the US President, has said.

“We haven’t made a decision with respect to a special tribunal yet, it’s still under discussion,” Joe Biden’s special assistant told reporters on Thursday at the Future of Democracy Forum in Vilnius.

According to him, Russia will be held accountable for its invasion and war crimes in Ukraine. However, the form of punishment will be decided in the future.

“We are supporting the government of Ukraine in terms of its national efforts to hold Russians accountable for their actions. We are also supporting a full range of international actors – from the International Criminal Court to other bodies under the UN, OSCE,” Berschinsky said.

In mid-October, Lithuania, together with Latvia and Estonia, called on the EU and its international partners to set up a special tribunal to investigate the crimes of Russian aggression in Ukraine. The Baltic states argue that such a tribunal would bring the Russian leadership to justice.

Read more: Baltics call to establish special tribunal to probe Russia’s crime of agression

According to Berschinski, the results of the mid-term parliamentary elections in the US will not change the country’s commitment to the Baltic states.

“We stand by our NATO allies, including the Baltic states,” he said.

He also said stressed that the outcome of the elections would not affect US support for Ukraine: “We don't expect any major changes.”

