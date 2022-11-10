Seimas

25 min. ago

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

News

2 h ago

Lithuania expects trade with Taiwan to grow – minister

News

3 h ago

Vilnius residents find unusual bills: heating costs less than before being switched on

News

4 h ago

US to sell HIMARS systems to Lithuania for $495m

News

22 h ago

Lithuania looks to limit Russian, Belarusian arrivals

News

23 h ago

Lithuania blocks entry to Belarusian train wagon with Russia’s Z sign

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian tenth-graders perform poorly in exams, some score zero points

News

1 d ago

Baltic Young Painter’s Prize welcomes Ukrainian artists for the first time

News

1 d ago

NATO summit to take place in Vilnius in July 2023

News

1 d ago

Despite backlash at home, Lithuanian ice skating pair to continue performing in Russia

News

1 d ago

Lithuania could serve as gateway to Europe for green hydrogen, says minister

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian minister rejects reports of Russian energy purchases

News

1 d ago

Baltic states ‘front door of NATO’, says Estonian minister

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian firms deny Russia links after Moscow imposes sanctions

News

1 d ago

Ukrainians won’t need to take tests to change driver's licence – Lithuanian minister

News

2022.11.08 13:25

Beijing warns Lithuania to back away from cooperation with Taiwan

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, LRT.lt 2022.11.10 13:28
Seimas
Seimas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuanian lawmakers on Thursday held their first hearing of the 2023 state budget bill and returned it to the government.

Ministers will now look into MPs’ proposals and will later submit the adjusted budget bill to the Lithuanian parliament Seimas.

According to Seimas Vice-Speaker Paulius Saudargas, the second hearing would take place no later than in 15 days.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said the budget vote will show whether lawmakers have confidence in her government.

“I look at it as a budget vote, but a budget vote provides a very clear answer for me whether the government has the Seimas’ support,” she said.

“This is not a vote of no-confidence in the government because if I wanted to test confidence, I would come and ask the Seimas to vote,” the prime minister added.

The budget adoption is one of the most important laws of the political season, she said.

Some opposition representatives said they will not support the bill if their proposals are not considered.

Gintautas Paluckas of the Social Democratic Party said their main budget proposal is to raise people’s income by raising the non-taxable income level to the existing minimum monthly wage.

The parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance has rejected all MPs’ proposals to allocate additional funds for various purposes from next year’s budget.

# Economy# Politics
