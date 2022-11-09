Lithuania looks to limit Russian, Belarusian arrivals

Lithuania's Interior Ministry has proposed tightening the existing immigration and citizenship procedures to restrict the entry of "nationals of hostile foreign countries".

"By tightening the legal regulation on immigration and citizenship procedures, we need to protect the country from individuals who may pose a threat to national security," Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said in a press release.

The proposal follows an earlier decision by Lithuania to stop issuing visas to Russian nationals.

The list of hostile countries and territories, approved in March 2022, includes Russia, Belarus, annexed Crimea, Transnistria, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia.

On Wednesday, the ministry said it has proposed introducing a requirement to submit additional documents of “certain categories of foreigners” when they apply for a visa, residence permit, or a residence card for a family member of an EU citizen.