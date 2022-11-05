South Korea

Can South Korea be Lithuania’s window to East Asia trade?

Michael Shubitz

Hiding in woods, nearly escaping death – Israeli photographer learns tragic family history in Lithuania

Volodymyr Tymoshenko

Ukraine’s membership will make NATO stronger, says General Tymoshenko in Vilnius

Drugs (associative image)

Penalties for possession of drugs too strict in Lithuania – UN

PzH 2000 howitzer

Politicians, not the military, will decide on giving howitzers to Ukraine – president

Sauli Niinistö

Nuclear weapons unlikely to be stationed in Finland, says Finnish president in Vilnius

Palanga Airport (associative image)

Lithuanian smoker forces Danish plane to make emergency landing in Palanga

General Rajmund T. Andrzejczak and Valdemaras Rupšys

Lithuania, Poland agree to hold unannounced military drills

Contemporary Ukrainian art triennial in Kaunas

Contemporary Ukrainian art triennial opens in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö

Finnish president to visit Lithuania

Belarusian opposition rally in Vilnius

Lithuanian citizen detained in Belarus on extremism charges

LRT investigation

Different countries, similar messages. How Kremlin’s propaganda spreads in Baltics and Poland – LRT Investigation

Renovation

Renovation stalls in Lithuania as construction companies ignore tenders

European Humanities University

Staff of Vilnius-based Belarusian university detained in Belarus

Kazimieras Juraitis

Vilnius police launch probe into removal of cover from Soviet monuments

Iranian drone

Isolate Iran over helping Russia, says Lithuanian minister

Can South Korea be Lithuania’s window to East Asia trade?

Žygintas Abromaitis, LRT TV, LRT.lt
2022.11.05 12:00
South Korea
South Korea / Unsplash

Lithuania’s exports to South Korea have shown a significant increase in the last 18 months, as the country is looking for trade partners in East Asia amid rows with China. 

Laser and biotechnology companies are leading the way, but the food industry is also hoping to get a foothold.

Open door for high technology

CasZyme, the company founded by Professor Virginijus Šikšnis, who develops DNA editing technology, is one of the few Lithuanian companies working closely with South Korea. According to the company’s director, the Koreans are developing new treatments and therapies based on CRISPR-Cas protein technology, which is where CasZyme comes in.

“Because there are so many different diseases – from rare conditions to cancer – the customer base can be very broad, because different companies are developing different therapies. Also, CRISPR-Cas proteins have applications in diagnostics and it is in diagnostics, in medical devices, that South Korean companies are very strong. In fact, there are even companies in the hundreds of millions of dollars that supply diagnostic tests all over the world, and they are just as keen to get into diagnostics based on CRISPR-Cas technology,” says Monika Paulė, the head of CasZyme.

Laser (associative image)
Laser (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

“This is where we are looking at and planning our expansion,” she adds.

Last year, Lithuania’s exports to South Korea jumped by 8 percent, growing another 58 percent over the first six months of 2022. Last year’s trade turnover amounted to 173 million euros.

“These are not very high figures, but let’s remember that our exports to China were 300 million euros before the crisis. This shows that South Korea is becoming one of those alternative markets in the Asian region where Lithuanian business sees and tries to enter,” says Lithuanian Ambassador to South Korea Ričardas Šlepavičius.

Looking for markets to counterbalance China

The agriculture minister and a delegation of 20 Lithuanian companies recently visited South Korea, seeking to get a foothold for Lithuanian food exporters.

Last month, South Korea’s minister of trade visited Vilnius, accompanied by the vice president of SK group, the country’s second largest corporation.

In an interview with LRT TV, Trade Minister Dukgeun Ahn said that Lithuania’s move to open an embassy last year gave a significant impetus for cooperation.

South Korea
South Korea / Unsplash

“Recently, the laser and biotechnology products offered by Lithuania have attracted the most attention. Especially lasers. They are very important for our semiconductor industry, which we consider a priority. We now have the opportunity to strengthen the supply chain of both countries and create a common industrial ecosystem for the future,” South Korea’s minister said.

Lithuanian Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said that some sectors could take advantage of this to increase their exports.

“We want to increase our volumes. This is a country that is politically stable, that respects private property, that lives by the laws of the market. It is not an autocratic country, it is a very serious global player. We want Lithuania to have more opportunities to trade with this country,” says Armonaitė.

In the Indo-Pacific region, Lithuania has opened an embassy not only in South Korea, but also in Australia and Singapore, and a trade mission in Taiwan.

These steps to develop ties with countries in the region come amid growing tensions between Vilnius and Beijing, which has resulted in trade sanctions.

South Korea
Laser (associative image)
South Korea
