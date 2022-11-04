Finnish President Sauli Niinistö

23 min. ago

Finnish president to visit Lithuania

Belarusian opposition rally in Vilnius

41 min. ago

Lithuanian citizen detained in Belarus on extremism charges

LRT investigation

2 h ago

Different countries, similar messages. How Kremlin’s propaganda spreads in Baltics and Poland – LRT Investigation

Renovation

17 h ago

Renovation stalls in Lithuania as construction companies ignore tenders

European Humanities University

19 h ago

Staff of Vilnius-based Belarusian university detained in Belarus

Kazimieras Juraitis

19 h ago

Vilnius police launch probe into removal of cover from Soviet monuments

Iranian drone

21 h ago

Isolate Iran over helping Russia, says Lithuanian minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis

21 h ago

Lithuanian FM proposes signing parties’ foreign policy agreement after elections

Renewable energy (associative image)

22 h ago

Lithuanian, US scientists to carry out research into energy sector’s transformation

Mahmudiyah Primary School in Iraq

1 d ago

Lithuania-funded primary school opens in Iraq

Charkiv region, October 2022.

1 d ago

Ukraine keeps the cost of war a secret. A glimpse into reality is frightening

A racoon (associative image)

1 d ago

Cute but invasive – racoon population grows in Lithuania’s Curonian region

Construction of water supply and sewerage in Kaunas

2022.11.02 10:00

Lithuania's temporary capital Kaunas had neither water supply nor sewerage. How was it built?

Cemetery (associative image)

2022.11.01 12:00

‘Most people live as if they were immortal’: Funeral home director on dealing with the dead

All Saints' Day in Lithuania

2022.11.01 10:00

‘Mountains of rubbish’ in cemeteries during All Saints’. Why is Lithuania losing its ancient traditions?

Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Vilnius

2022.10.31 15:44

Greek PM in Vilnius accuses Turkey of raising regional tensions, playing double game over Ukraine

2022.11.04 09:30

Lithuanian citizen detained in Belarus on extremism charges

B
BNS 2022.11.04 09:30
Belarusian opposition rally in Vilnius
Belarusian opposition rally in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

A teacher with Lithuanian citizenship was detained in Belarus on extremism charges earlier this week, Belarusian media reports.

In a video posted on pro-government Telegram channels, Yelena Cimbalist says she is a Lithuanian citizen and works as a teacher in Minsk, Nasha Niva, a leading independent Belarusian online newspaper, reports.

In the video, the 58-year-old woman allegedly admits to having participated twice in protests following the 2020 presidential election and having read messages from “destructive channels”.

Belsat, an independent Belarusian TV channel, cites a Telegram channel linked to Belarusian power structures as claiming that Cimbalist moved to Belarus in 2011. She is accused of involvement in protests and destructive activities.

Viasna, a leading human rights group in Belarus, also reported about her detention.

The Lithuanian Embassy in Minsk has not been officially informed about the alleged detention of the Lithuanian citizen. In response to news reports, the embassy handed in a note to Belarusian representatives, asking for information on the circumstances of the incident, Paulina Levickytė, an adviser to the Lithuanian foreign minister, told BNS.

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
Belarusian opposition in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

Olga Karach, head of the Belarusian International Centre for Civil Initiatives “Our House” in Lithuania, said the teacher was detained not because she joined some groups on social media but “because she is a Lithuanian citizen”.

“The Belarusian regime is looking for ways to put pressure on Lithuania because the country has a principled position, and Lukashenko wants to bring Lithuania to its knees at any cost,” Karach said. “Yelena Cimbalist was taken hostage by the Belarusian regime to blackmail Lithuania.”

On August 9, 2020, mass protests erupted in Belarus after the country’s dictator Alexander Lukashenko declared victory in the presidential election. The opposition and Western countries do not recognise this election as free and fair.

The Belarusian authorities launched a crackdown on the opposition demonstrations, detaining some 35,000 protesters. Key opposition figures were also imprisoned or forced to flee the country.

There are currently 1,375 political prisoners in Belarus, according to Viasna.

On Thursday, it was also reported that at least three employees of the Vilnius-based Belarusian European Humanities University (EHU) were arrested in Belarus.

Read more: Staff of Vilnius-based Belarusian university detained in Belarus

Belarusian opposition rally in Vilnius
Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
