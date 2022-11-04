Lithuanian citizen detained in Belarus on extremism charges

A teacher with Lithuanian citizenship was detained in Belarus on extremism charges earlier this week, Belarusian media reports.

In a video posted on pro-government Telegram channels, Yelena Cimbalist says she is a Lithuanian citizen and works as a teacher in Minsk, Nasha Niva, a leading independent Belarusian online newspaper, reports.

In the video, the 58-year-old woman allegedly admits to having participated twice in protests following the 2020 presidential election and having read messages from “destructive channels”.

Belsat, an independent Belarusian TV channel, cites a Telegram channel linked to Belarusian power structures as claiming that Cimbalist moved to Belarus in 2011. She is accused of involvement in protests and destructive activities.

Viasna, a leading human rights group in Belarus, also reported about her detention.

The Lithuanian Embassy in Minsk has not been officially informed about the alleged detention of the Lithuanian citizen. In response to news reports, the embassy handed in a note to Belarusian representatives, asking for information on the circumstances of the incident, Paulina Levickytė, an adviser to the Lithuanian foreign minister, told BNS.

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

Olga Karach, head of the Belarusian International Centre for Civil Initiatives “Our House” in Lithuania, said the teacher was detained not because she joined some groups on social media but “because she is a Lithuanian citizen”.

“The Belarusian regime is looking for ways to put pressure on Lithuania because the country has a principled position, and Lukashenko wants to bring Lithuania to its knees at any cost,” Karach said. “Yelena Cimbalist was taken hostage by the Belarusian regime to blackmail Lithuania.”

On August 9, 2020, mass protests erupted in Belarus after the country’s dictator Alexander Lukashenko declared victory in the presidential election. The opposition and Western countries do not recognise this election as free and fair.

The Belarusian authorities launched a crackdown on the opposition demonstrations, detaining some 35,000 protesters. Key opposition figures were also imprisoned or forced to flee the country.

There are currently 1,375 political prisoners in Belarus, according to Viasna.

On Thursday, it was also reported that at least three employees of the Vilnius-based Belarusian European Humanities University (EHU) were arrested in Belarus.

