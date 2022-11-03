Ukraine keeps the cost of war a secret. A glimpse into reality is frightening

To descend into the frontline zone means to unplug from the rest of the world. With each kilometre closer, the mobile connection drops until it’s no more. The debris and decay follow.

Road to Kharkiv is a two-part story about the fights and fatigue on the Kharkiv frontlines, life in the liberated towns, and why the locals fear "filtration". The second instalment is coming soon.

The roads are marked with overgrown shrubs and pieces of military vehicles strewn across cratered fields. Around them, new footpaths have been marked by people bypassing the anti-tank barriers, sunken into the soil over months of fighting.

With the war entering its ninth month, most of Ukraine have followed in the same footsteps of Donbas, where the previous gamble by Putin had created a grey zone. There, attempts at daily normality would coexist with the reality of daily combat.

This is sense of new normal that had gripped Ukraine in 2014 but has now spread to the rest of Ukraine. One such region is Kharkiv.



Some two hours east of the city, the car radio finally gives way to an uninterrupted silence. Instead, we begin hearing the rhythmic, dull reverberations of artillery shells embedding into the soil before its terrifying blasts tremble in waves across the steppe.

Charkiv region, October 2022. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The sound makes you prop your head up, glance sideways, and scan the sky with your eyes, sheepishly hoping to find the source of the blasts. Was it the Grad rockets, the 155s? No, maybe the 122s?

Together with a Ukrainian photographer, we reach a team of mortar operators holed up in a civilian home. They say they will stay here for a few more days to rest. Their faces say they need it.

We’ve come back from Bahmut, they say.

How bad was it? They nod, looking away.

For weeks, Bachmut has halted Russia’s advance into the rest of the Donetsk region.

The crew offers an escort into Kupyansk, a recently liberated city in the Kharkiv region, still closed off for journalists and under artillery fire.

We agree and follow them.

Charkiv region, October 2022. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

After passing the first checkpoints, the road becomes void of civilian transport. Instead, we see towed artillery going in, as well as troops loaded into buses, trucks, and passenger cars going out, and vice-versa.

The counter-offensive has given them a chance to rotate and rest.

‘Do you know how many guys died in Kharkiv?’

A 22-year-old artilleryman, Andriy, stands amid pine trees, his self-propelled artillery gun is masked under layers of branches nearby. His face bears marks of exhaustion.

Andriy. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

We are in the fighting position of an artillery unit, deployed some six kilometres from the Russian positions.

“We had to go to Donbas to replace another brigade, and in February, a full-scale Russian invasion began. We were woken up with an alarm and we left immediately,” he says.

Andriy has been at war for more than eight months.

“Literally a few hours later, we were already near Kyiv to defend it. From that time to today, we have been fighting, defending our country.”

Like most around him, he mentions the building fatigue. “We work day by day, But we all hold on,” he says.

Charkiv region, October 2022. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

In September, their steadfast defence enabled a lightning offensive that snatched the region back from Russia’s hands.

A soldier, a Lithuanian, who took part in the action recalls seeing a cannonade opening up on the Russian forces in the early hours of an autumn morning. Although having been through months of fighting, this was the first time he saw Ukrainians launch such a sustained barrage.

The intelligence was good, the Lithuanian member of Ukraine's special forces said. They knew the locations of Russian lines, guns, mobilised troops, as well as the special forces.

At least one of the Lithuanian soldiers who took part in the offensive was later wounded, undeniably like hundreds or thousands of others.

The losses are secret, but obvious.

A destroyed Ukrainian armoured vehicle near Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

A Ukrainian serviceman chuckled in a recent interview with Ukraine’s Hromadske TV – “do you know how many guys died in Kharkiv? You can’t even imagine.”

In conversation with soldiers throughout Ukraine, they speak of entire teams killed after failed assaults, butchered in ambushes, or cut down during artillery barrages.

Glimpses into the cost of Russia’s war are frightening. Every mistake leaves dead and wounded.

Days before in Kharkiv, a group of foreign legionnaires, rotated out to rest and regroup, recalled how an entire team was wiped out after venturing out of cover to process a Russian soldier who had surrendered. His former comrades, however, decided to fight to the death.

As the American team approached, those inside the house opened fire, killing several, wounding more. The rest of the legionnaires watched as a Ukrainian tank levelled the house.

In just a few hours, in one rushed stand-off, corpses lay strewn across a village, just one episode in an isolated village somewhere in the Kharkiv steppe.

Charkiv region, October 2022. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

But the region, finally, came under the Ukrainian flag in early October.

“They no longer have as much strength as they did before,” says Valodya, a Ukrainian soldier serving in the same artillery unit as Andriy.

Reports from throughout the war show Russians amassing fire superiority over the Ukrainians. In Kherson and Donetsk regions, soldiers recall Russians firing largely non-stop, pausing only to let their guns cool down.

For every Ukrainian salvo, they say, the Russians would answer multiple times over, covering entire map squares with shells.

In Kharkiv, the Ukrainian forces reversed the trend.

“At first [Russian troops] fought back very hard, [but] now they shoot at us less, they retreat, they are afraid of us. Thanks to God and our partners, we gave them a light,” Valodya says smiling.

Kharkiv region, October 2022. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

The running joke among the Ukrainians is that the Russians keep “smoking” in their warehouses, lighting them on fire. These anecdotes and memes came in response to Russia's official statements, which claimed that the strikes from long-range Ukrainian artillery, such as the famed American HIMARS systems, were in fact accidental fires.

“The weapon that we had been waiting for so long [from our partners] gave us confidence, we were able to hit their rear lines, and therefore they could no longer bring their own weapons, food, water,” says Valodya.

For days, we have heard one Ukrainian salvo after another. Only a few times, the Russians mustered an answer – including by launching attacks on Kupyansk, a district centre.

In the distance and toward the Russian lines, tall black puffs of smoke would rise and quickly fade, before being replaced with more stacks of smouldering haze.

Charkiv region, October 2022. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

'You can't protect them'

Despite glimpses of bravado and the ever-present jokes, the reality on the frontlines is grim. To get a glimpse inside it, however, is an ordeal itself amid Ukraine’s military censorship.

Now, entering the frontlines areas without permission or an escort can lead to being deported.

From a military perspective, limits on media access are justifiable – Ukraine was able to largely mask the movements of its military before launching the counteroffensive in Kharkiv.

But this also means that Ukraine’s men and women are fighting and dying mostly in the dark.

Ukraine’s victory in the propaganda fight has also resulted in a skewed image of a society at war. Social media is filled with anecdotes from the trenches, recordings of precision strikes on Russian troops, who are desperate and in rags, and the bravery among dancing and smiling Ukrainian soldiers on the offensive.

This, the soldiers say themselves, masks the cost of each of their steps. Different from the eight years of Donbas coverage, the soldiers now seem eager to get their story out – to show, tell, and share what they have lived through.

Volodya / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“It’s difficult,” Valodya says.

“I have two children and a wife at home. It is very hard when she calls and says that they are being shot at, and you can't be there, you can't protect them. It is very difficult. There are many such guys here,” he says, withholding tears.

“We are here, and they are there,” Valodya says. “I hope that there are people who help our loved ones, because it is hard for everyone.”

He composes himself, looking away for a brief moment, before continuing.

“In 2014, I was also a volunteer. Then the children who were 11–12 years old, now they are here, they are, aged 20. Young guys give their best years, their young lives for Ukraine,” says Valodya.

“They [the Russians] should not be here. They left their bodies, the dogs are eating them now.”

There will be no forgiveness, he says.

“For Bucha, for Irpin, for all cities.”

Starlink used by civilians in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Starlink lifeline

In the freed areas, civilians live side by side with the soldiers. Although most villages have emptied out, hundreds of people have stayed put. They remain in their homes without mobile connection, electricity, water, and gas supply.

In Kupyansk, we find ourselves in front of a crowd of mostly pensioners, as well as women and children. Only a few men are among them. We push past the people toward the epicentre of the gathering. The noise from an electric generator helps guide us there.

We spot a Starlink device in the middle, the prized satellite communication system. Although its military use is fairly known, its civilian use has so far largely stayed off the headlines.

The issue of Starlink was catapulted into the news stream after Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX behind Starlink, threatened to pull the plug. Ukrainians then reportedly experienced connection interruptions along the frontlines.

Here, everything has been fine so far, says Artyom, one of the two men who brought the device.

Starlink used by civilians in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Starlink used by civilians in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“We are doing this on a volunteer basis; we spend a few hours here, but we have our work to do – to deliver mail,” says Oleh, the other man. They are employees of Nova Poshta (New Post), a private postal company.

The firm had already become famous during the war in Donbas for serving soldiers and communities along the frontlines, often seemingly oblivious to the crossfire, sometimes literally, around their vehicles.

They smile and point at a teenager who has brought his laptop out. “One computer with downloads and the whole connection is down for everyone,” Oleh laughs.

This is the only chance in the day to charge phones and get online to reach their families elsewhere. Weeks after liberation, the connection blackout persists.

But so does the booming sound of artillery.

One woman comes up to us.

People waiting for humanitarian aid in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

People waiting for humanitarian aid in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“Why are you taking pictures here, look over there, a shell has destroyed a house.”

“You are still being bombed?”

“Yes, it happened just a few hours ago.”

We quickly move our car behind the cover of a five-storey apartment block, hoping to shield the vehicle from any shrapnel. Next day, we will find the same road into the town destroyed by an artillery barrage.

No one else pays much attention to the threat of imminent shelling. Like in Donbas over the past eight years, people say that war fatigue has ultimately led to indifference.

All around, the people function along a predictable daily routine – wait for the Starlink, then for humanitarian aid and food.

The aid is now reaching the larger towns and village centres. But for the most vulnerable, even a several-kilometre walk may be a tall order.

One elderly woman, Olga, explains why she couldn’t leave, offering a glimpse into one of the many reasons why pensioners are often unwilling, or unable, to flee.

People waiting for humanitarian aid in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

People waiting for humanitarian aid in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“My husband just had a stroke, so moving him would probably give him a second one,” she says. That day, she had walked several kilometres to check on the apartments left behind by her friends and family members.

She pulls back her coat to reveal a nest of keys dangling around her neck. According to some locals, it is not the Russian soldiers, but their neighbours, that have looted the vacant homes.

On her walk, she also picks up humanitarian supplies.

“But it’s difficult to walk every day multiple kilometres just to get one serving of food,” she says.

Before the first volunteers got there, the Ukrainian army allegedly broke down the doors of a local supermarket and told everyone to help themselves. The Russians had kept it under guard.

“When these [Russian] guys were here, we were dying of hunger,” says Ira Shappka, a woman waiting for aid. She fled to Ukraine, the country of her grandfather, from Georgia amid fighting in the early 90s.

“From one war to another,” she smiles, bitterly.