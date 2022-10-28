Childhood and death in the Grand Duchy of Lithuania

A few hundred years ago, the birth of a child was not only a source of joy – parents worried whether the newborn would survive, according to a press release from the Grand Dukes Palace Museum.

Death is a running theme at the museum’s exhibition entitled A Carefree Age. Childhood in the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.

“Let him be healthy, and later we must take care that he is not stupid,” wrote Polish nobleman and military leader Jan Sobieski, a future King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania (1674-1696), in a 1667 letter to his wife Marie Casimire (1641-1716).

According to Rita Lelekauskaitė-Karlienė, curator of the exhibition, “In those days, fertile women gave birth every year, whether they were noble or poor. Unfortunately, death was a common but no less painful life event, and for noble families, it was also fraught with the grief of unfulfilled hopes for an heir.”

The section of the exhibition devoted to the fragility of a child’s life reflects parents’ attempts to protect their newborns from death. An example is a painting of a child with a monk’s habit by an unknown artist around 1700. It is a posthumous portrait.

A Child in an Habit, unknown painter, c. 1700 / Grand Dukes Palace Museum

According to historian Ramunė Šmigelskytė-Stukienė, in people in the Grand Duchy of Lithuania believed that if a sick child was dressed in a monk’s habit, then the saints would heed their pleas to save the child.

And it was not just a garment – the parents actually “donated” the child to the monastery of their choice. If the child did die, he or she was usually buried in the habit.

The earliest statistics on mortality come from the 18th century: a third of children born did not survive a year. Some died later, due to hereditary diseases or simple colds, because there were no vaccines, antibiotics or other medicines.

Also buried in a nun’s habit is Maria Anna Theresa Vasa (1650-1651), a daughter of John Casimir Vasa (1609-1672, reigned 1648-1668), King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania, and Ludwika Maria Gonzaga de Nevers (1611-1667).

Maria Anna Theresa Vasa by Daniel Schultz / Grand Dukes Palace Museum

“There is a story that her mother, Ludwika Maria Gonzaga, had a very difficult birth. The mother swore that she would entrust her daughter to the grace of the Lord, to the care of the Carmelites, in order to keep her healthy,” says the curator. “Only a few months old, the baby was being prepared by the monks. According to surviving testimonies, God’s protection may have spared her life from a fire that started from the crib curtain, which later destroyed three other rooms. However, Maria Anna died when she was only a year old.”

A posthumous painting of Maria Anna Theresa Vasa by Daniel Schultz (c.1615-1683) depicts her as a girl aged 5-7, although she died before she was a year old. The painter had not seen her, but based the likeness to the features of her parents.

It was customary to “age” deceased children in paintings.

The exhibits reflecting the fragility of a child’s life are only a small part of the exhibition on childhood in the Grand Duchy of Lithuania at the Palace Museum.

On Sunday, October 30, admission to the museum is free.