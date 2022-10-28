Direct flights from Vilnius to Brussels temporarily suspended

Brussels Airlines, the only carrier operating direct flights from Lithuania to Brussels, has temporarily suspended its service between Vilnius and the Belgian capital.

The last flight from Lithuania to the Belgian capital takes off on Friday. Direct flights from Vilnius to Brussels have been operating since 2009.

According to Brussels Airlines, the flights were suspended due to low demand. They are expected to resume in spring.

Ryanair still offers direct flights between Kaunas and Charleroi Airport, more than 50 kilometres from the centre of Brussels.

For the time being, Lithuania will remain the only Baltic country without a direct connection to Brussels.