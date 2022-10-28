Central bank chief slams Lithuanian government for dragging feet about tax reform

The central bank governor believes that despite the geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Lithuania’s government should not delay tax reform.

According to Gediminas Šimkus, the country's tax system is still an “animal farm” – meaning, messy and conferring unjustified advantages to some – and it is in the state’s interest to put it in order.

“In our view, there are defects in our taxation system – we have a very large VAT gap, […] the property tax base is very narrow, and the country collects very little in the way of environmental taxes – these are a lot of things that can and should be corrected sooner rather than later,” Bank of Lithuania chief Šimkus told reporters on Friday.

According to Šimkus, the reforms could be introduced gradually, but the government should start preparations.

“We have to put them [reforms] on the table, discuss them and take decisions,” he added.

In Šimkus’ view, the war in Ukraine and high inflation rates are not excuses for delaying tax reforms.

“There is always something going on, but we have to decide what is important for us as a country, because a well-functioning tax system is the basis for the soundness of our public finances,” Šimkus said.

Šimkus has previously called for a debate on property and environmental taxes, and he also opposed the proposal to extend indefinitely the value added tax (VAT) exemption for hotels, which expires this year.

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė told BNS in an interview in early October that the ministry had prepared a review of tax exemptions, but did not believe that it should be put forward for discussion and adoption in the current period of economic uncertainty. In September, the minister said that new taxes could be introduced from 2024 at the earliest, with the approval of political and social partners.

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Earlier, the ruling Homeland Union (TS-LKD) party said that a tax reform could be implemented in January 2023 at the earliest. However, any plans were put on hold due to the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recommended that Lithuania scrap some tax exemptions and introduce environmental levies.

The government dropped plans to introduce a car pollution tax this year.