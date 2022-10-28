Gediminas Šimkus

News

36 min. ago

Central bank chief slams Lithuanian government for dragging feet about tax reform

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

News

1 h ago

Lithuania to speed up active military reserve expansion, minister says

Covid-19 testing site at Kaunas Airport

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian airports close down Covid testing facilities

Ministry of Defence

News

3 h ago

Lithuania to buy Spanish mortars worth €10m

War in Ukraine.

News

5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Loose lips sink Ukraine ships

Migrants (associative image)

News

19 h ago

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys

News

21 h ago

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution

News

22 h ago

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Mažeikiai wind farm

News

23 h ago

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Fumio Kishida

News

1 d ago

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Ksenia Sobchak

News

1 d ago

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Rishi Sunak

News

1 d ago

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Ksenia Sobchak

News

1 d ago

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

Port of Klaipėda

News

1 d ago

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

News

2022.10.28 12:55

Central bank chief slams Lithuanian government for dragging feet about tax reform

B LRT.lt
BNS, LRT.lt 2022.10.28 12:55
Gediminas Šimkus
Gediminas Šimkus / E. Blaževič/LRT

The central bank governor believes that despite the geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Lithuania’s government should not delay tax reform. 

According to Gediminas Šimkus, the country's tax system is still an “animal farm” – meaning, messy and conferring unjustified advantages to some – and it is in the state’s interest to put it in order.

“In our view, there are defects in our taxation system – we have a very large VAT gap, […] the property tax base is very narrow, and the country collects very little in the way of environmental taxes – these are a lot of things that can and should be corrected sooner rather than later,” Bank of Lithuania chief Šimkus told reporters on Friday.

According to Šimkus, the reforms could be introduced gradually, but the government should start preparations.

“We have to put them [reforms] on the table, discuss them and take decisions,” he added.

In Šimkus’ view, the war in Ukraine and high inflation rates are not excuses for delaying tax reforms.

“There is always something going on, but we have to decide what is important for us as a country, because a well-functioning tax system is the basis for the soundness of our public finances,” Šimkus said.

Šimkus has previously called for a debate on property and environmental taxes, and he also opposed the proposal to extend indefinitely the value added tax (VAT) exemption for hotels, which expires this year.

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė told BNS in an interview in early October that the ministry had prepared a review of tax exemptions, but did not believe that it should be put forward for discussion and adoption in the current period of economic uncertainty. In September, the minister said that new taxes could be introduced from 2024 at the earliest, with the approval of political and social partners.

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Earlier, the ruling Homeland Union (TS-LKD) party said that a tax reform could be implemented in January 2023 at the earliest. However, any plans were put on hold due to the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recommended that Lithuania scrap some tax exemptions and introduce environmental levies.

The government dropped plans to introduce a car pollution tax this year.

Gediminas Šimkus
Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
# Economy# Politics
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.
1 h ago

Lithuania to speed up active military reserve expansion, minister says

Covid-19 testing site at Kaunas Airport
2 h ago

Lithuanian airports close down Covid testing facilities

Ministry of Defence
3 h ago

Lithuania to buy Spanish mortars worth €10m

War in Ukraine.
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Loose lips sink Ukraine ships

Migrants (associative image)
19 h ago

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys
21 h ago

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution
22 h ago

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Mažeikiai wind farm
23 h ago

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers
1 d ago

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Fumio Kishida
1 d ago

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Migrants (associative image)
2022.10.27 18:12

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Mažeikiai wind farm
2022.10.27 13:36

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.10.27 15:55

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Ministry of Defence
2022.10.28 09:55

Lithuania to buy Spanish mortars worth €10m

War in Ukraine.
2022.10.28 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Loose lips sink Ukraine ships

Air pollution
2022.10.27 14:59

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Covid-19 testing site at Kaunas Airport
2022.10.28 10:54

Lithuanian airports close down Covid testing facilities

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.
2022.10.28 11:50

Lithuania to speed up active military reserve expansion, minister says