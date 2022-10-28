Lithuanian airports close down Covid testing facilities

On-site Covid-19 testing will no longer be available at Kaunas and Palanga Airports as of Friday, and at Vilnius Airport as of November 1.

The service will no longer be provided due to the drop in demands from passengers to get tested before or after their flight, Lithuanian Airports, the airport operator in Lithuania, said.

This year, European countries have been rapidly lifting restrictions imposed on travellers due to the global coronavirus pandemic as people are no longer required to have a negative test result or to provide proof of having been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus infection, they said.

Moreover, successful vaccination campaigns in many countries have removed the need for additional testing.

Lab testing company Rezus.lt has been providing testing services to passengers since early 2021.