Covid-19 testing site at Kaunas Airport

News

38 min. ago

Lithuanian airports close down Covid testing facilities

Ministry of Defence

News

1 h ago

Lithuania to buy Spanish mortars worth €10m

War in Ukraine.

News

3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Loose lips sink Ukraine ships

Migrants (associative image)

News

17 h ago

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys

News

19 h ago

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution

News

20 h ago

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Mažeikiai wind farm

News

21 h ago

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Fumio Kishida

News

1 d ago

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Ksenia Sobchak

News

1 d ago

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Rishi Sunak

News

1 d ago

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Ksenia Sobchak

News

1 d ago

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

Port of Klaipėda

News

1 d ago

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

Graduation exam (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian, British universities to talk double degrees in IT, life sciences

Russian flag (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Russian intelligence capabilities in Lithuania reduced – intelligence chief

News

2022.10.28 10:54

Lithuanian airports close down Covid testing facilities

B
BNS 2022.10.28 10:54
Covid-19 testing site at Kaunas Airport
Covid-19 testing site at Kaunas Airport / V. Šukšta/LRT

On-site Covid-19 testing will no longer be available at Kaunas and Palanga Airports as of Friday, and at Vilnius Airport as of November 1.

The service will no longer be provided due to the drop in demands from passengers to get tested before or after their flight, Lithuanian Airports, the airport operator in Lithuania, said.

This year, European countries have been rapidly lifting restrictions imposed on travellers due to the global coronavirus pandemic as people are no longer required to have a negative test result or to provide proof of having been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus infection, they said.

Moreover, successful vaccination campaigns in many countries have removed the need for additional testing.

Lab testing company Rezus.lt has been providing testing services to passengers since early 2021.

# News# Coronavirus
Ministry of Defence
1 h ago

Lithuania to buy Spanish mortars worth €10m

War in Ukraine.
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Loose lips sink Ukraine ships

Migrants (associative image)
17 h ago

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys
19 h ago

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution
20 h ago

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Mažeikiai wind farm
21 h ago

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers
23 h ago

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Fumio Kishida
1 d ago

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Ksenia Sobchak
1 d ago

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

updated
Agnė Bilotaitė
1 d ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Migrants (associative image)
2022.10.27 18:12

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Mažeikiai wind farm
2022.10.27 13:36

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers
2022.10.27 11:40

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.10.27 15:55

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution
2022.10.27 14:59

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

War in Ukraine.
2022.10.28 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Loose lips sink Ukraine ships

Ministry of Defence
2022.10.28 09:55

Lithuania to buy Spanish mortars worth €10m