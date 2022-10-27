Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys

News

2022.10.27 14:59

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

BNS 2022.10.27 14:59
Air pollution
Air pollution / BNS

Two-thirds, or 65 percent, of Lithuanians believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on energy prices should accelerate the green transition, a survey conducted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) has shown.

The bank says it is ready to use its full range of advisory and financial instruments to support Lithuania in its green energy transition.

“Lithuanians believe that further developing renewable energy should be a priority in fighting the global energy and climate crisis,” a press release quoted EIB vice-president Thomas Östros as saying.

According to the survey, 71 percent of Lithuanians believe that the consumption of energy and goods should be reduced drastically in the coming years to prevent a global catastrophe.

Moreover, 76 percent of respondents feel that the government is reacting too slowly to climate change, while 54 percent think that Lithuania will not succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

Climate change (associative image)
Climate change (associative image) / AP

In addition, 28 percent of Lithuanians would be ready to cap the temperature in their homes at 19 degrees this winter. Yet, 25 percent of Lithuanians say they already cannot afford to heat their homes properly.

Some 42 percent of Lithuanians think that in the short term, the government should reduce energy-related taxes.

While Covid-19 was considered the number one challenge for Lithuanians last year, 67 percent of respondents said inflation is their top concern now. Also, 64 percent of Lithuanians say they feel the effects of climate change on their daily lives.

More than 28,000 respondents participated in the EIB survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above polled for each country.

# Economy# Energy
