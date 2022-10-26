Lithuanian, British universities to talk double degrees in IT, life sciences

Representatives of eleven British universities are coming to Lithuania to discuss double degree partnerships in IT and life sciences.

The event will be held on Wednesday and will see the attendance of representatives from Goldsmiths, Lancaster University, University of Strathclyde, London City University, Northumbria University, and the University of Lincoln.

Five memorandums of understanding on double degree programmes are expected to be signed by the end of the year, the Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Ministry said on Wednesday.

Some of the double degree programmes, which involve studying towards two university diplomas in parallel. may be launched next year.