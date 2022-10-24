President most popular politician in Lithuania, defence minister second

President Gitanas Nausėda remains the most popular politician in Lithuania, followed by Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, according to the latest opinion poll.

Conducted on October 11-16 by Vilmorus for the Lietuvos Rytas daily, the survey showed that 60.8 percent of respondents had a favourable opinion about Nausėda, up from 56 percent in September. Meanwhile, the share of negative opinions about the president remained unchanged over at 20.9 percent.

Anušauskas comes in second with 47.5 percent of favourable opinions, (up from 47.1 percent in September) and 27.4 percent negative (26 percent in September), which is the defence minister’s best results so far, Vilmorus head Vladas Gaidys pointed out.

The defence ministers approval rating has not been affected by the recent controversy over the deployment of a German brigade, he noted, or the recent accusations from opposition politicians that the minister might have disclosed secret information to his wife.

“That’s Anušauskas’ highest score. In fact, the poll took place last week when the brigade issue was already being discussed, […] but those things did not hurt him,” Gaidys told BNS.

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party, is the third most popular politician. She enjoyed approval from 44.4 percent of the respondents, while 27 percent disapproved of her performance (43.5 and 25.9 percent, respectively, in September).

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Meanwhile, 42.6 percent said they had a positive opinion about Remigijus Žemaitaitis, the leader of the Freedom and Justice party, and 21.4 percent had a negative opinion about him.

Former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis, who now leads the opposition Democrats For Lithuania party, is number five with 37.3 percent of positive opinions and 36.5 percent of negative opinions.