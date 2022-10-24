Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas

News

15 min. ago

President most popular politician in Lithuania, defence minister second

Fireworks

News

1 h ago

Most Lithuanians dislike fireworks at large events – poll

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021.

News

2 h ago

Dismissed VST chief accuses Lithuanian interior minister of bullying and ‘chaos’ during last year’s riot

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

News

4 h ago

Belgian royals start state visit in Lithuania

Night market in Taipei’s Shilin district

News

5 h ago

Taiwan praises Lithuania’s support, even as promised investments are slow to come

Solar panels on an apartment block

News

1 d ago

Hard but possible – Lithuanian puts solar panels on top of giant apartment block

Vilnius University Life Science Centre

News

1 d ago

‘Lithuanians are excited about science’ – interview

The Family Movement rally in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Some thousand protesters gather at Family Movement rally in Vilnius to ‘defend the constitution’

Gaming (associative image)

News

2022.10.22 12:00

Vilnius is establishing itself as newest gaming industry hub

Ukrainiai troops (associative image)

News

2022.10.22 10:00

Lithuanian fighting in Ukraine: ‘When you have big heart and small mind, you don’t realise what death is’

Heating (associative image)

News

2022.10.21 17:38

Vilnius declares emergency in order to burn polluting fuel oil for heating

Lithuania is buying missiles for anti-aircraft system

News

2022.10.21 15:57

Lithuania buying anti-aircraft missiles from Sweden

Natural gas (associative image)

News

2022.10.21 13:58

Gas price cap should not be electricity subsidy to third countries, says Lithuanian rep

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2022.10.21 12:23

Iran sanctions send message to all potential backers of Russia – Lithuanian FM

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

2022.10.21 11:35

Opposition MP calls for no confidence vote for Lithuania's entire cabinet

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels

News

2022.10.21 09:52

Lithuanian president hails EU gas price cap discussions: ‘I’m going to sleep easily’

News

2022.10.24 13:12

President most popular politician in Lithuania, defence minister second

MA
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2022.10.24 13:12
Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas
Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

President Gitanas Nausėda remains the most popular politician in Lithuania, followed by Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, according to the latest opinion poll.

Conducted on October 11-16 by Vilmorus for the Lietuvos Rytas daily, the survey showed that 60.8 percent of respondents had a favourable opinion about Nausėda, up from 56 percent in September. Meanwhile, the share of negative opinions about the president remained unchanged over at 20.9 percent.

Anušauskas comes in second with 47.5 percent of favourable opinions, (up from 47.1 percent in September) and 27.4 percent negative (26 percent in September), which is the defence minister’s best results so far, Vilmorus head Vladas Gaidys pointed out.

The defence ministers approval rating has not been affected by the recent controversy over the deployment of a German brigade, he noted, or the recent accusations from opposition politicians that the minister might have disclosed secret information to his wife.

“That’s Anušauskas’ highest score. In fact, the poll took place last week when the brigade issue was already being discussed, […] but those things did not hurt him,” Gaidys told BNS.

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party, is the third most popular politician. She enjoyed approval from 44.4 percent of the respondents, while 27 percent disapproved of her performance (43.5 and 25.9 percent, respectively, in September).

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Meanwhile, 42.6 percent said they had a positive opinion about Remigijus Žemaitaitis, the leader of the Freedom and Justice party, and 21.4 percent had a negative opinion about him.

Former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis, who now leads the opposition Democrats For Lithuania party, is number five with 37.3 percent of positive opinions and 36.5 percent of negative opinions.

Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė
# News# Politics
Fireworks
1 h ago

Most Lithuanians dislike fireworks at large events – poll

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021.
5
2 h ago

Dismissed VST chief accuses Lithuanian interior minister of bullying and ‘chaos’ during last year’s riot

5
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
4 h ago

Belgian royals start state visit in Lithuania

Night market in Taipei’s Shilin district
5
5 h ago

Taiwan praises Lithuania’s support, even as promised investments are slow to come

5
Solar panels on an apartment block
5
1 d ago

Hard but possible – Lithuanian puts solar panels on top of giant apartment block

5
Vilnius University Life Science Centre
6
1 d ago

‘Lithuanians are excited about science’ – interview

6
The Family Movement rally in Vilnius
17
1 d ago

Some thousand protesters gather at Family Movement rally in Vilnius to ‘defend the constitution’

17
Gaming (associative image)
2022.10.22 12:00

Vilnius is establishing itself as newest gaming industry hub

Ukrainiai troops (associative image)
2022.10.22 10:00

Lithuanian fighting in Ukraine: ‘When you have big heart and small mind, you don’t realise what death is’

Heating (associative image)
2022.10.21 17:38

Vilnius declares emergency in order to burn polluting fuel oil for heating

Night market in Taipei’s Shilin district
5
2022.10.24 08:00

Taiwan praises Lithuania’s support, even as promised investments are slow to come

5
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
2022.10.24 09:20

Belgian royals start state visit in Lithuania

Fireworks
2022.10.24 11:46

Most Lithuanians dislike fireworks at large events – poll

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021.
5
2022.10.24 11:12

Dismissed VST chief accuses Lithuanian interior minister of bullying and ‘chaos’ during last year’s riot

5